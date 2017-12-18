Amber Tamblyn and Rose McGowan clash over Golden Globes protest

Friends Amber Tamblyn and Rose McGowan are at odds over McGowan's comments about the planned silent protest at January's Golden Globe Awards. McGowan, who was one of the first to go public with allegations of sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein, slammed Meryl Streep and other actresses who reportedly plan to wear black dresses at the awards show to protest harassment against women.

On Saturday, in a now-deleted tweet, McGowan wrote, "Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You'll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa."

The Marchesa mention was a swipe at Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife, who co-founded the fashion label.

Tamblyn called out McGowan and said, "Rose McGowan is a friend and while I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change. Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose."

THREAD: Rose McGowan is a friend and while I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change. Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

Tamblyn added, "You don't have to support and stand with us, but we stand and support you."

Asia Argento, who has also accused Weinstein of rape and has been outspoken about the #MeToo movement, said, "I wish you'd have written this thread addressing it directly to @rosemcgowan, or even better, called or texted her, since you are friends."

Tamblyn responded that she spoke to McGowan for an hour over the phone before she decided to tweet about it.

Holly Marie Combs, who worked with McGowan on "Charmed," criticized Tamblyn more harshly.

She said, "You just did to @rosemcgowan what you claim you don't support her doing to others. Every activist for every cause the world over has different methods but share a common and more important message that should remain the same. And undiluted above all else."

Tamblyn responded that because McGowan's original statement was "public and hurtful," she felt the need to address the comment in a public way.

Her statement was public and hurtful to some women so a public response was earned. I spoke to her at length today, she knows how I feel. I love Rose fiercely, that will never change. To be critical of an action is not to condemn the person behind it. There’s your common message. https://t.co/zniyfPZzPT — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

Later, Tamblyn reiterated her respect for McGowan and said, "Twitter wants us to have a girl fight and it ain't gonna happen. Nothing but love and fierce respect for @rosemcgowan."

McGowan did not comment, but retweeted Combs' tweet.