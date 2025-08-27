Nonprofit Robbie's Hope dedicated to teen suicide prevention helps provide creative outlet and raise awareness

A nonprofit dedicated to teen suicide prevention is spreading awareness about mental health and giving teenagers a creative outlet.

"Robbie's Hope" was started by Kari Eckert after her son died by suicide in 2018. She said she and her husband had no idea their 15-year-old son was struggling.

"Robbie's friends didn't have an idea, his teachers, his coaches. He seemed to be thriving. He was a good student. He was well-liked," Eckert, the organization's executive director, said.

Eckert said they wanted to take action – which meant listening to teens and Robbie's friends.

"We wanted to know what they were talking about and what they wanted to do about this issue," she said. "They knew other kids were struggling and that they knew kids were only talking about it amongst themselves – that they weren't always getting adults involved."

Eckert advises parents to normalize conversations surrounding mental health, emphasizing being vulnerable with your child, "just like you are with your best friend and it is truly a responsibility of a parent to have this conversation. It is 2025. We know that mental health is a concern for young people. We have to talk about it."

Robbie's Hope reaches across U.S.

Now, Robbie's Hope has teen ambassadors in high schools in all 50 states and hosts an annual art competition for teens.

This year, they have their first curated exhibit at the Denver Museum of Contemporary Art.

"Robbie's Hope was a support group I didn't even know I needed until I found it," said singer-songwriter Sloane Simon, who won the grand prize in 2022 with a song in the music category.

"I was 16 when I wrote the song so there has been a lot of growth since," she said. "The song was written about growing up and just feeling like everybody has something to say and you know as a teen now with social media, it is just difficult, and Robbie's Hope really really helped me feel at home."

Eckert said she hopes to expand the conversation surrounding mental health.

"Talk to your child, ask them how they are really doing. Like, I would've said, 'Robbie, on the outside you look great, is that how you feel on the inside? And Robbie, if you're not OK, who are you going to go to? If it's not me or your dad, who are you going to go to?'"

Eckert said today's issues are "too big," which requires communication with one's children.

"I didn't know that I needed to talk to my child about mental health and about suicide," Eckert said.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264).