Nonprofit "Robbie's Hope" helps to save lives and gives teens a creative outlet Kari Eckert, the founder and executive director of "Robbie's Hope," started the teen suicide prevention foundation after her 15-year-old son died by suicide in 2018. It hosts an annual art competition for teens and this year has their first curated exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver. Eckert and singer-songwriter Sloane Simon, who won the grand prize three years ago with a song in the music category, talk to "CBS Mornings" about the nonprofit.