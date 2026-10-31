Residents evacuated from Russia-occupied Oleshky arrive back in Ukraine amid temporary U.S.-brokered ceasefire

Residents who were evacuated from the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky as part of a U.S.-brokered temporary ceasefire crossed into Ukrainian-held territory on Saturday.

The civilians traveled by bus and plane through Russia and Belarus, following a deal brokered by U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

Oleshky is a city in Ukraine's southeastern Kherson region occupied by Russia since the first days of the Ukraine-Russia war. It is one of the most dire humanitarian crises of the conflict.

The ceasefire began at 3 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to continue through Sunday evening.

Residents evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky during a humanitarian mission react upon arriving at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Oct. 31, 2026. Genya SAVILOV /AFP via Getty Images

The estimated 2,000 remaining residents of Oleshky were offered the choice of traveling to Ukrainian- or Russian-held territory, or remaining in the city with replenished food and medical supplies.

Those who chose to return to Ukraine were taken to the Russian city of Anapa, then flown to Homel in Belarus, from where they proceeded back home.

Ukrainian authorities imposed restrictions on disclosing the number of evacuees or the border crossing location. The measures are to safeguard those who chose to remain in Oleshky as well as to protect future humanitarian missions, the organizers said.

Residents evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky during a humanitarian mission disembark from a bus upon arriving at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Oct. 31, 2026. Genya SAVILOV /AFP via Getty Images

Relatives waited on Saturday at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, along with aid tents, coffee stands and even provisions to feed the pets the evacuees were bringing with them. Volunteers from organizations including the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and the World Central Kitchen were also there.

Liza Paliy, 19, who last saw her father over 2½ years ago when she, her mother and sister fled from the occupied territory while he stayed behind, was among those waiting.

"We thought at that time that it would be a month, two maximum, and we would return, but unfortunately, two years have already passed," she said.

Residents evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky during a humanitarian mission disembark from a bus upon arriving at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Oct. 31, 2026. Genya SAVILOV /AFP via Getty Images

Daria Pavlyn also waited at the border in hopes of reuniting with her father, Mykhailo, whom she had not heard from in about a month.

He had planned to flee occupied territory with his family after a nearby strike killed two neighbors but stayed behind when arrangements to care for the family's home and animals fell through.

"We realized that, well, there was no (other) way, and he walked us to the road and that was it — that was the last time" they saw him, Pavlyn said.

She said that since then, he had feared making the arduous journey out, particularly without Russian documents.

Ukrainian serviceman Dmytro, center, hugs his family after they were evacuated from their Russian-occupied hometown as they cross the Belarus-Ukraine border in Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, on Oct. 31, 2026. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Russia and Ukraine have not specified how many people chose to leave the city, but the U.S. first lady posted on social media Friday that the humanitarian convoy could safely evacuate more than 750 people.

Apart from Melania Trump, Pope Leo XIV — the first American pontiff — also pressed Russian and Ukrainian leaders to allow aid deliveries and civilian evacuations.

Fighting has continued elsewhere during the localized ceasefire.

A Ukrainian drone attack killed a 30-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man in Russia's western Bryansk region, local Gov. Yegor Kovalchuk said Saturday. Another five people were wounded, he said.

Local officials also reported Ukrainian drone attacks in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan. Russian media outlets said there was a fire in the region's capital, Ufa, home to several oil refineries.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said Saturday its forces had shot down 433 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Zelenskyy said Moscow launched drone attacks on energy and railway infrastructure across Ukraine overnight, leaving 280,000 households in the Dnipro and Kyiv regions without power.

The attacks targeted combined heat and power plants in the Kyiv and Sumy regions, four electricity substations and a gas distribution facility in the Dnipro region and railway infrastructure in Dnipro and Kharkiv, he said, adding that repair crews were working to restore power.