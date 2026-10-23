Melania Trump helps secure "temporary ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine in city of Oleshky

First lady Melania Trump's office on Friday said she — not President Trump or another top official — has secured a temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky for humanitarian reasons.

In an unusual announcement for a first lady's office, it said both nations agreed to temporarily halt all military action in the southern Ukrainian city "to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway." The localized ceasefire will begin Thursday, Oct. 29.

Russia and Ukraine have not commented on the first lady's announcement.

The first lady's office says she worked "directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to define the terms of the localized ceasefire."

"The situation in Oleshky is dire," the first lady said in a statement. "Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky's remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water. The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks. It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible."

The first lady's office said she "initiated discussions with both nations and aligned the parties on the agreement's objectives, technical procedures, timing, processes, and terms, in her formal role as Exclusive Intermediary."

"Non-military, civilian leaders from both countries will work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require," the first lady said. "Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine."

The first lady added that she's secured an American media organization to document both Russian and Ukrainian teams.

Melania Trump has worked to reunite 34 children so far with their families, after Russia forcibly removed children.

Although he said he would bring about an end to Russia's war with Ukraine on his first day back in office, peace has remained elusive for Mr. Trump. The president has grown increasingly frustrated with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent days, saying Ukraine should have a new leader and dismissing concerns about Russia's continued slaughter of Ukrainians.

"Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine," Mr. Trump told reporters earlier this week. "They haven't been doing much."

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff faced backlash for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "humanitarian" upon the release of American Stephen Hubbard.

This is a developing news story.