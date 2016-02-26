Quiz: How well do you know Ted Cruz?

When Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announced last year that he would seek the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, he kicked off his bid at Liberty University - an evangelical Christian college in Virginia and one of the nerve centers of the religious right.

Since then, Cruz has diligently courted the party's most conservative voters, touting the purity of his own record while casting suspicion on what he sees as his rivals' inconsistencies. The strategy helped him win the Iowa caucuses, but after some disappointing finishes in subsequent contests, it's not clear it will be enough to win the nomination.

Still, as the primary field dwindles, Cruz continues to have a shot at being his party's standard-bearer, if he can dispatch Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

