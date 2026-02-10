What is the price of silver today: February 10, 2026?

The price of silver is down from recent record highs, but is still considerably higher than it was one year ago. J Studios/Getty Images

If there was an asset that was consistently rising in price but, overall, remained affordable, you'd generally want to pursue it. And if that asset was continually breaking price records at the same time, it could become even more desirable. But what if those price trends were halted and what would happen if the price started to drop in a considerable way? These are the questions prospective silver investors are contending with right now after the price of the metal surged past $100 per ounce in January, a record milestone, before falling significantly in the first part of February.

While over time, silver prices tend to only increase (like gold), today's lower price can provide investors with an ideal opening to get started with the metal. There's no predicting where the price could head next, although many experts do anticipate that it will eventually march toward $200 per ounce. Before that becomes a reality, investors may want to get started with today's "lower" price instead. But what is the price of silver today, as of February 10, 2026? That's what we'll detail below.

Start protecting your portfolio with silver before the rise spikes again.

What is the price of silver today?

The price of silver per ounce is $81.95 as of February 10, 2026, according to Priority Gold. That's up a few dollars from where it has sat in recent days, but still considerably below the $100-plus price it was hovering near in late January.

Savvy investors may want to take advantage of this price decline then by getting started with the metal right now. With multiple places available to invest in online right now – from big box retailers like Costco and Walmart to top precious metal companies and more – it's easy to get started right now, before the price inevitably heads back up again.

Get started with silver online now.

What is the price of gold today?

Does a gold investment sound preferable to silver right now? While each metal operates similarly, there are also some key differences between the two to understand, especially right now. That said, the price of gold is still near a record high, as of February 10, 2026, sitting at $5,054.00 per ounce, according to Priority Gold.

Still, gold prices have already broken multiple records just over the past year (it sat under $3,000 per ounce just one year ago). So if you know you could benefit from the portfolio protections gold offers, it also makes sense to get started rapidly, before the price of the yellow metal grows fully out of reach.

The bottom line

The price of silver as of February 10, 2026, is $81.95 per ounce. That's almost triple what it was worth one year ago, but still considerably more affordable than it was in late January after it surpassed a record high. Use this affordable moment strategically, then, and consider speaking with an investing expert or precious metals company representative who can answer any questions you may have and help you get started with a tailored investment plan.