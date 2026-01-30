Should you buy silver at Costco with the price rising? Pros and cons investors should consider

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Buying silver at Costco could make sense, even in today's market, but you'll need to weigh the factors first. Guido Mieth/Getty Images

Silver prices have exploded into record territory, with the precious metal recently surging past $100 per ounce for the first time in history. That represents a staggering uptick over the last year, with silver climbing from about $30 per ounce in early 2025 to its current price of just over $101 per ounce. That trajectory, propelled by a mix of geopolitical tensions, industrial demand and investors seeking safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty, led it to outpace even gold's impressive rally last year. And, with more investors buying in, many big box retailers, including Costco, are now stocking the precious metal on their virtual shelves.

Costco first entered the precious metals market with gold bars that sold out almost instantly, and then expanded to silver coins and bars. For Costco members, the appeal of this is straightforward: They can buy silver alongside other bulk items from a trusted brand at competitive prices. But with silver's dramatic price appreciation, the question isn't whether Costco offers a convenient way to purchase the metal. It does. The real question is whether buying silver at Costco makes sense, especially during a price uptick.

Historically, silver prices have been volatile, after all, and with such a dramatic recent run-up, you may be concerned about making the wrong moves. So, does it actually make sense to buy silver at Costco with the price rising? Below, we'll break down the pros and cons to know now.

Pros and cons to investing in silver at Costco now

If you're eyeing Costco's silver coins and bars, it's important to weigh a few factors beyond just the current price, as this strategy can offer distinct benefits, but also comes with restrictions that may not align with every strategy. Here's what to consider:

Pro: Costco is a trusted retailer with clear pricing

Costco's biggest advantage is trust. Most people know the brand, it's easy to understand its return policies and buyers generally feel confident they're not dealing with a fly-by-night seller, which can be a risk when you're investing in precious metals in today's market. And, the silver prices are clearly displayed, with no haggling or hidden fees at checkout, which can feel refreshing in a market that often lacks transparency.

Con: The warehouse store offers a limited selection and formats

That trust comes with constraints, though. As with its gold investing options, Costco typically offers a narrow range of silver products, generally focusing on popular silver bar sizes and a limited number of coin options. If you're looking for fractional silver, specialty rounds or products with strong resale demand among collectors, you may need to look elsewhere.

Pro: Costco's silver comes with competitive premiums in many cases

When silver prices are rising, the premiums matter. Costco has historically priced silver bars competitively compared with online dealers, especially when factoring in the shipping costs. For investors who are focused purely on ounces of silver rather than collectible value, those tighter premiums can be appealing.

Con: Costco's silver inventory can disappear quickly

One potential downside of Costco's lower-than-average silver pricing is the limited availability. Given the high demand, popular silver listings can sell out fast, and restocks aren't guaranteed or predictable. If you're trying to dollar-cost average your silver investments or build a position gradually, the stop-and-start nature of Costco's precious metals inventory can make that difficult.

Pro: It offers a simple silver buying solution

Costco removes much of the friction from buying silver, which can be a big draw, especially for newer investors. There's no need to open a bullion account, verify a dealer or navigate unfamiliar checkout processes, which may be the case with other precious metals dealers. That simplicity can lower the psychological barrier to getting started with investing in physical silver.

Con: There's no guidance or education during the process

The simplicity cuts both ways, though. Unlike more specialized dealers, Costco doesn't offer precious metal investing education, silver market insights or guidance on how silver fits into a broader portfolio. Investors are on their own when it comes to timing their purchases, understanding the related storage needs or planning for resale.

Pro: Investors won't have to question the authenticity

Costco's partnership with established refiners like PAMP and the Royal Canadian Mint offers authenticity guarantees that eliminate counterfeiting concerns, which can be a major issue otherwise. Each silver bar comes with serialization and assay certificates, allowing investors to be confident that what they think they're buying is what they're actually buying. That can be particularly valuable for newer precious metals investors who may not know how to independently verify the authenticity of their silver investments.

Con: Rising prices amplify timing risk

When silver prices are climbing quickly, buying any physical silver carries risk in terms of timing, and buying it from Costco does not remove that risk. If silver prices pull back after a purchase, there's no easy way to rebalance or exit without selling through a dealer, often at a discount compared to the spot price. In other words, convenience doesn't protect against market swings, no matter where you purchase your silver.

The bottom line

Buying silver at Costco can make sense if you value convenience, trust and straightforward pricing, especially for simple bar purchases. In a rising market, those benefits can help investors act quickly without overcomplicating the process. That said, higher prices raise the stakes. Limited selection, unpredictable availability and a lack of guidance mean Costco isn't always the best fit for building a diversified or long-term silver strategy. So, before you buy silver from any dealer, make sure to consider whether it fits into your broader financial picture, your risk tolerance and your plan for holding or eventually selling.