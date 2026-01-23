Knowing where to invest in silver online now can be the difference between getting started or being priced out of the space altogether. Penpak Ngamsathain/Getty Images

If there was a valuable investment that you could purchase for less than $100, would you consider acting? What if there was an investment opportunity in which you could see potentially unlimited growth over time and still protect your other, more volatile assets at the same time? Would you get started? And what would you do if this asset had already grown by more than 200% over the past year, illustrating its timely advantages in an otherwise uncertain economic climate?

These are the questions prospective silver investors are contending with this year after the metal's price surged in recent months. With no apparent end in sight for this growth and with the impacts of inflation often less forcefully felt by those invested in precious metals, now could be the time to get invested in silver. But the timeliness of an investment matters more than ever, as waiting could easily result in both beginners and veterans being priced out of the metal altogether.

Understanding these dynamics, investors may be wondering about where they can actually invest in silver online now. While there are traditional sources worth exploring, there may be some other avenues that investors may not have even considered. Below, we'll break down three to know in order to quickly take advantage of this rising asset now.

Where to invest in silver online now

A silver investment in today's rapidly rising price environment can feel overwhelming but it doesn't have to be. Here are three places in which you can get started online now:

Large retailers

Precious metals are ubiquitous now and you can easily purchase them as bullion online via retailers like Costco or Walmart. So if you're already a Costco member or feel comfortable shopping with Walmart, consider either as your entry point into the silver investing market right now. Just understand that these retailers are subject to the same market dynamics as others are, meaning that low inventory or, worse, sold-out items could be more frequently encountered as the interest here grows.

At the same time, just getting started right now is key. If you had bought silver here last January, for example, you may have already been able to sell it for more than a 200% profit margin.

Precious metal companies

Chances are good that you've seen gold investing commercials on television promoting the services of the top investment companies. But these aren't just some of the best places to get started with gold. These companies are also some of the better places to research your silver investing options currently.

Precious metal investing, after all, can be confusing for even savvy investors. But these companies offer critical help online today by answering your questions and helping you build a tailored investing strategy that won't push out other, traditional assets at the same time. Just remember that these companies have a financial interest in getting you invested quickly, so familiarize yourself with some common red flags before starting.

Brokerage accounts

Do you already do some investing with brokerage accounts like Fidelity or others? They can also help you get invested in silver online now, too, but less via physical silver bars and coins and more with items like silver IRAs and silver ETFs.

These types could be the preferential ones to consider now, if only because they don't require storage and insurance costs the way silver bullion often does, especially if purchased in bulk. And, if you already have an account with one of these servicers, adjusting your portfolio to add a layer of silver may be the simplest and easiest way to get invested online today.

The bottom line

There is no uniform way to get invested in silver, especially in today's unique economic landscape and particularly if you're looking to do so without going to a jeweler, pawnshop or store directly. But it's not impossible, either, and with multiple ways to invest online worth exploring, you can potentially get started relatively quickly, before the price hits another new record. Just be sure to keep your precious metal investment portion of your portfolio (silver and gold) limited to a maximum of 10% to avoid overcrowding your other, traditional income-producing assets at the same time.