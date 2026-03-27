What is the price of gold today: March 27, 2026?

The price of gold has dropped considerably this March, especially compared to where it sat in January. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gold investors who got started with the precious metal in recent months, expecting that the metal's seemingly never-ending price rise would continue unabated, experienced something unfamiliar this March – gold's price actually dropped. And that decline wasn't insignificant, either, as it fell by more than 10% from where it was in January, when it broke the latest in a series of price records set over the past 18 months.

At the same time, gold price drops are common, and, historically, typically precede another surge. So the price of the gold today, while not necessarily advantageous for those who paid more earlier in 2026, provides an affordable entry price point for beginners and veterans who have yet to get started with the metal. To better understand the value of acting now, however, it helps to know where the price of gold per ounce sits, specifically, as of March 27, 2026.

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What is the price of gold today?

The price of gold is $4,433.53 per ounce as of March 27, 2026, according to Priority Gold. That's a few dollars higher from where it sat on Thursday, but still lower than what it was on Wednesday. Measured against where it sat in January, however, the price drop here becomes stark. That's when it was being sold for $5,589.38 per ounce, an all-time high. Today's price represents a more than 20% decline.

Still, even a glance at the historic price chart of gold demonstrates that these drops are common and should be exploited by savvy investors. Several factors drive the price of gold, many of which are prevalent in today's market. So this affordable opportunity may not last much longer. It makes sense, then, to take action while it's still readily available.

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What is the price of silver today?

Looking for an even cheaper precious metal investment that offers many of the same benefits gold does (though there are some important differences)? Then silver may be the better, much more cost-effective metal to consider now. The price of silver is also down considerably and is just $67.73 per ounce as of March 27, 2026, according to Priority Gold. Considering that this metal was priced over $100 in January, around the same time the price of gold was surging, today's price serves as an attractive, cost-effective opportunity to get started with the metal.

That said, price volatility with silver is typically more pronounced than it is with gold, so the more affordable entry price point may come with a bit more uncertainty. But if it means adding a portfolio diversifier and a historic hedge against inflation at a fraction of gold's price, it can still be worth investing in for many, especially right now.

The bottom line

The price of gold sits at $4,433.53 per ounce as of March 27, 2026. That's more than 20% below its recent record high, giving prospective investors reason to act aggressively now. With the price of silver also lower than it has been recently, however, that alternative could also be worth looking into. Just remember to keep your precious metal portion of your portfolio limited, no matter if it's made up of gold, silver, or both. This will allow your other assets to perform as intended while still benefiting from the multiple advantages these metals are offering currently.