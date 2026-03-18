Gold's price is down 13% since January. Here's why you should get invested now.

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Gold's recent price drop could signal that it's time to add gold to your portfolio. kuppa_rock/Getty Images

Gold's price rally over the last year has ushered in one of the most dramatic shifts we've seen within the precious metals market in recent years. Driven by a mix of inflation pressures, geopolitical tensions and strong institutional demand, gold's price ticked upward throughout 2025, pushing the precious metal far beyond the levels that analysts expected just a year ago. Case in point? Gold hovered near $2,600 per ounce in early 2025. By the end of the year, gold's value was sitting at about $4,300, representing an uptick of over $1,700 per ounce.

That momentum continued into the new year. As investors seek out stability amid market volatility and ongoing uncertainty about the economy, gold's value has been climbing in tandem. The price of gold has now surpassed numerous milestones in 2026, even reaching $5,589.38 per ounce in late January — its highest point ever. That rapid ascent hasn't been completely smooth, though. Over the last several weeks, gold prices have dipped from that peak.

Right now, the price of gold is $4,864.63 per ounce, representing a decline of roughly 13% from its latest record high. For some investors, that drop may signal caution, but for others, it could signal opportunity. Below, we'll explain why that is.

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Why you should get invested with gold's price down now

The recent pullback in gold prices is jarring on its surface, but context matters. Here's why this price drop could signal that it's time to add gold to your portfolio:

The recent pullback may be a strategic buying window

Even strong bull markets rarely move in a straight line. Investors often take profits after record highs, creating short-term price dips before the broader trend resumes. For long-term investors, those dips in gold prices can offer a valuable entry point.

Buying gold now, after a 13% decline from its peak, may allow investors to gain exposure at a lower price while still participating in the broader upward trajectory that has been building for more than a year. If the fundamental drivers of gold's rally remain intact, this pullback could ultimately prove temporary.

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Inflation concerns are still driving demand for gold

Gold has long been viewed as a hedge against inflation because it tends to hold its value when the purchasing power of paper currency declines. When investors worry about rising costs or weakening currencies, they often shift a portion of their assets into precious metals.

Those concerns haven't disappeared in this landscape. While inflation has cooled from its earlier peaks, it's stopped declining, and prices across the broader economy remain elevated compared with historical norms. And, as long as inflation remains a concern, gold is likely to be a good bet for investors, both due to its protective status and the potential for higher prices from elevated demand.

Central bank buying is helping support prices

Over the past several years, central banks have increased their gold reserves at a rapid pace. These purchases are often aimed at diversifying national reserves and reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies. But unlike retail investors who may buy and sell quickly, central banks tend to hold gold for long periods. That steady institutional demand can create a price floor during periods of market volatility. If central bank buying continues at the pace seen in recent years, it could help stabilize gold prices, meaning that buying in now at today's lower prices could pay off.

Global uncertainty continues to boost safe-haven demand

From market volatility to geopolitical tensions and shifting monetary policy expectations, investors are navigating a complex global landscape right now. When economic uncertainty is high, like it is now, gold historically performs well because it is viewed as a reliable store of value, one that is not tied directly to the performance of stocks, bonds or any single national currency. So, the ongoing economic uncertainty we're facing could continue to reinforce gold's role as a defensive investment, giving investors another reason to buy in.

The bottom line

Gold's price drop from its January record high may appear concerning at first glance, but the broader trend tells a different story. Even after falling by 13%, the metal remains dramatically higher than it was just a year ago, and the forces driving its rise are still firmly in place. That means this pullback could represent a rare chance to get involved at a discount.

While short-term volatility is always possible, the long-term outlook for gold continues to be supported by inflation concerns, institutional demand and ongoing economic uncertainty. In other words, the recent dip may not be a warning sign. It may simply be the opening some investors have been waiting for.