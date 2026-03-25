What are today's mortgage interest rates: March 25, 2026?

The mortgage interest rate climate is changing rapidly for borrowers this month. DreamPictures/Getty Images

Did you know that borrowers may be able to secure a mortgage interest rate that's up to a full percentage point lower than average simply by shopping around for lenders? That's an important tip to remember in any mortgage interest rate climate, but especially so in recent weeks as mortgage rates have ticked up noticeably from where they were in February, driven by a variety of factors that injected significant uncertainty into the space. At the same time, rates here are still lower than they were around this point in 2025, and with a concentrated approach, good credit score and some time spent shopping around, borrowers may still be able to secure a rate that fits their budget, even if it's less than ideal.

To understand which mortgage rate offers are worth securing, however, buyers and owners hoping to refinance will first need to understand where rates stand today. By establishing this baseline, they can then better gauge which offers are worth pursuing and which are worth passing on. So, where do mortgage interest rates actually sit now, as of March 25, 2026? That's what we'll break down below.

See how low your current mortgage rate offers are here.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.37% as of March 25, 2026, according to Zillow. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage is now 5.87%. Both are up noticeably from their February levels, underscoring the importance of acting now for buyers rather than waiting for rates to adjust again.

Don't discount the advantages a 20-year mortgage loan could also offer in today's climate, as all options should be carefully considered. Speak with a lender directly, too, who may be able to outline alternatives that are not always clearly listed on their websites. Just don't hold out for an ideal rate, as it could risk you getting pushed out altogether, right when the spring homebuying season is in full swing.

Learn more about your mortgage options online today.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.95% as of March 25, 2026, according to Zillow. The median refi rate for a 15-year term is 6.04%, up significantly from the mid-to-low 5% range it had consistently sat in during the opening months of the year.

These increases have made refinancing less attractive for many homeowners, but there are still some who may benefit from taking action, especially if these rates represent an interest rate savings of half a percentage point or a full percentage point off of their current rate. Just be sure to account for closing costs here, too, which can often be paid upfront or be rolled into the new mortgage loan balance, depending on the lender in question.

The bottom line

The average mortgage rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.37% as of March 25, 2026, and its 5.87% on a 15-year term. The median refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage, meanwhile, is even higher at 6.95%, while a 15-year refinance rate now sits at 6.04%. Still, these are just averages cited from one source. So it makes sense to shop around to see what else is out there, especially if these rates are close to what you need to support a purchase or refinance. And with online marketplaces making it easier than ever to compare rates, lenders, terms and conditions all in one location, you can start comparison shopping today.