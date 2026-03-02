What is the price of gold today: March 2, 2026?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The price of gold is hovering around a record high as of early March. Getty Images/iStockphoto

While the price of gold changes throughout the day, every day, there's been one constant that investors can dependably rely on in recent years – the price will rise and, with that rise, likely surpass a new record milestone. There have been so many record prices met and surpassed in just the past year that it's been hard to keep track.

Last March, for example, the $3,000-per-ounce record seemed hard to fathom for both current investors and prospective ones. By October 2025, however, it was past the $4,000 mark, and by January 2026, it was in the $5,000 range. Now, in early March 2026, there's really no definitive way to tell when this surge will end or where it will ultimately leave the price of the yellow metal.

Still, the first place to begin, both for current investors looking to add more gold to their portfolio and for beginners looking to add a hedge against market uncertainty, is knowing where the price of the metal sits right now, as of March 2, 2026. That's what we'll outline below.

What is the price of gold today?

The price of gold is $5,408.26 per ounce as of March 2, 2026, according to Priority Gold. That's around where the metal has sat in recent weeks, though that could change this week as the market reacts to geopolitical tensions. That could equate to a further rise in the price as investors look for a safe haven for their money. That noted, there are still ways in which investors can get started without having to pay that top price.

Starting with fractional gold amounts, which weigh less than the traditional ounce, is one way, even if it means building up your investment over time, versus diving right in. Dollar-cost averaging can also help, as this strategy allows investors to get started with smaller dollar amounts spread out over an extended but structured timeline, eventually building toward significant holdings.

Whatever approach you decide to take, however, don't sit still either. Gold prices are unlikely to fall significantly, so it makes sense to get started now, before even these alternative, more affordable investing strategies become less favorable.

How does gold help protect your portfolio?

Amid recent geopolitical tensions and still strong demand for a hedge against inflation, there may be renewed interest this week from investors looking toward gold. And that's understandable. Gold is often considered a portfolio protector as it has historically been able to hold its value and even rise in price when stocks react poorly to market conditions. This is one of the reasons why the metal has broken so many records in recent years, even with inflation and stock market performance uneven.

So gold can be a great way to protect your income from these impacts. Just remember that it's an income protector and not an income producer. That means keeping it a critical but limited portion of your portfolio as experts recommend capping it at 10% or less, depending on your specific investor profile.

The bottom line

The price of gold sits at $5,408.26 per ounce as of March 2, 2026. But that can and will change throughout the day and this week, in particular, as investors respond to global events. Consider how gold could help your portfolio, then, and explore the ways to get invested in a cost-effective way to determine your next, best move. Just don't sit idly, either, as today's "high" gold price could easily become tomorrow's "low" one, should historic performance be a reliable indicator of future performance.