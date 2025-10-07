Gold's price breaks record $4,000 per ounce. Here's how to get affordably invested now.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The price of gold climbed to a new record high of $4,000 per ounce on Tuesday. Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

The moment gold investors eagerly anticipated finally came to fruition on Tuesday when the price of the precious metal rose past $4,000 per ounce, a record high.

That came on the heels of numerous price records already broken over the past two years, with gold just surpassing the $3,000 per ounce mark in March. For comparison, the price of the yellow metal was only $2,063.73 per ounce in January 2024, making the price on Tuesday almost 94% higher.

While that surge is a boost for investors who got started with gold at an earlier point, it can be discouraging for those who have yet to protect their portfolio with the precious metal. Still, with the price only likely to increase from here thanks to factors like inflation and geopolitical instability, it makes sense to get started now, before the next price rise pushes this unique asset totally out of reach. Fortunately, there are still some smart and cost-effective ways to get invested in the metal without having to pay today's top price. Below, we'll break down three to consider now.

How to get affordably invested in gold now

Investors who feel like they missed their opportunity to get started with gold shouldn't feel too discouraged. Gold prices, after all, tend to only rise over time, minus a few temporary dips. So the opportunity to get invested, turn a profit and boost your portfolio still exists. But you'll want to take prompt action ahead of the next inevitable price surge. Here's how:

Research your fractional gold options

Is gold too costly for you to invest in per ounce? Then don't take that route. Instead, research your fractional gold options, which will allow you to get started with gold in smaller amounts. You can easily find gold bars and coins with weights of half an ounce or a quarter of an ounce at a much lower price point.

That said, even these smaller gold bullion options will rise alongside an increasing gold price, making today's affordable fractional gold options quickly unaffordable if investors wait too long to buy in. Find the right price and size for your budget now and get invested before market conditions cause gold's price to rise once again.

Consider dollar-cost averaging

Dollar-cost averaging occurs when investors put a fixed amount into an asset over a set cadence, regardless of what's happening with the price of the asset at any point. In this example, it may mean buying $1,000 worth of gold now, and another $1,000 in the first quarter of 2026, and so on. Over time, the amount of gold you'll be invested in will grow, but you won't need to come up with the large, upfront amount of money you'd otherwise need now to buy in at a full troy ounce.

That said, don't forget to limit your gold investment to a maximum of 10% of your overall portfolio. By doing so, you'll better allow gold to perform as intended without crowding out other income-producing assets like stocks at the same time.

Understand the costs associated with different gold types

Not every gold type will be measured per ounce, and some may not require involvement with physical gold at all, thus opening opportunities for investors to get started with the precious metal at a more affordable price point. Research gold IRAs, gold ETFs, gold stocks and others to determine which fits best with your budget now. And consider speaking with a representative from one of the top gold IRA companies who can answer your questions and advise you on the ways you can get invested (and the types you can get invested in) without having to pay that $4,000 per ounce cost.

The bottom line

Prospective gold investors still have a chance to get started with gold at a price they can afford but the window of opportunity could soon be closing. "While the metal could drop off its recent highs, we expect average price to reach a new record north of $4,400/oz in the first six months of 2026, as the Fed eases into a higher inflation environment, official sector keeps buying and discretionary funds again position long," Bart Melek, the head of commodity strategy at TD Bank, stated on Tuesday.

So don't wait for that to happen. Explore your fractional gold investing alternatives, consider a dollar-cost averaging strategy and research the more affordable types so that you can get invested now — and enjoy the benefits of an asset on a seemingly never-ending price surge.