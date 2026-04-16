What is the price of gold today: April 16, 2026?

The price of gold has been hard to predict in recent weeks but it appears to now be heading upward again. Kitura Taniaa/Tetiana Kitura/Getty Images

The price of gold can be confusing to track. The metal broke numerous price records in recent years, surging past the $3,000, $4,000, and $ 5,000-per-ounce milestones, all since March 2025. At the same time, movement after breaking the latter price record in January has been volatile. And despite many predicting further increases, especially considering a spike in geopolitical tensions and overseas conflicts this spring (typically a major driver behind gold prices), prices instead declined. At one point recently, they were down by more than 10% from the January high.

But the price of gold is changing once again, and there have been some notable, albeit gradual changes in recent days. And while it's too soon to tell if the price of the metal will steadily rise again – or if this is a temporary spike before the next inevitable decline – knowing where the price of the metal sits right now is critical for existing investors and beginners just entering the precious metal market.

Being informed will help them make critical decisions both now and over the weeks and months ahead. So, what is the price of gold today, as of April 16, 2026? That's what we'll outline below.

Get invested in gold before the price surges again here.

What is the price of gold today?

The price of gold is $4,818.89 per ounce, as of April 16, 2026, according to a spot price chart from Priority Gold. That's up considerably compared to what it was on March 26, when it was priced at just $4,382.04 per ounce, and it's even up slightly from where it started April, when it was $4,758.90 per ounce. So the movement upward here is unmistakable. The question then shifts to the long-term trajectory.

Will the price of gold continue to rise, especially if geopolitical tensions subside? Or will it reverse course yet again and head back down toward the $4,000 mark? Predicting the future price movement of any asset is inherently difficult to do, especially an alternative one like gold. That said, historically, gold tends to rise in price over time (remember it was comfortably under $3,000 per ounce just at the start of 2025).

So waiting for it to fall further is a risk worth avoiding. Instead, explore the cost-effective ways in which you can get invested now and strongly consider doing so before the price heads back past the $5,000 mark.

Learn more about your gold investment options now.

Research your fractional gold options

While the price of gold per ounce is still relatively high, investors who have yet to get started or current ones who want to boost their gold holdings without having to pay today's top price should both research their fractional gold options. This is exactly what its name implies – gold bullion investments that are less than one troy ounce, or a fraction of that traditional measurement. These can be gold bars or coins that are half an ounce, a quarter of an ounce or just a few grams.

Though this will mean owning less gold and, thus, having a smaller hedge against inflation and a less potent portfolio diversifier, it can still serve as a cost-effective starting point. And, over time, you can build up your holdings to reach the one-ounce mark or higher. Just remember to keep the precious metal portion of your overall portfolio limited, capping it at 10%, so as not to crowd out other income-producing investments like stocks and bonds.

The bottom line

The price of gold is $4,818.89 per ounce as of April 16, 2026. That's higher than it was in late March and higher than it was in early April, indicating that the recent gold price decline could soon be erased. Investors should use this time, then, to explore their fractional gold options, which will allow them to get invested at a cost-effective price, while still being able to exploit this likely temporary dip in prices. Don't wait too long to act, however, as gold prices change throughout the day and with a number of the price drivers particularly prevalent in today's economy, it wouldn't be surprising to soon see the price back over $5,00 per ounce.