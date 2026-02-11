We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

What you pay for physical gold can be measurably higher than the spot price due to premiums, product type and market dynamics. SimpleImages/Getty Images

Gold prices have been on a remarkable run over the past year, with the price of the precious metal consistently surpassing prior records and just recently climbing to historic levels above $5,000 per ounce. This gold price surge has been fueled, in large part, by a potent combination of economic uncertainty, persistent inflation concerns and heightened geopolitical tensions. And, as the price of gold increases, more investors tend to jump in, helping to drive its price further upward and create even more demand.

But with gold's price as high as it is right now, a full ounce of the precious metal may not be within your reach, especially if you're just now buying in. While gold's spot price is tracked by the ounce, many individual buyers encounter the precious metal in much smaller quantities. And, the math changes considerably when you break down that per-ounce figure into more manageable units, whether you're eyeing small gold coins or gram-sized bars. In other words, the spot price you see for gold represents just the starting point for what you'll actually pay.

The difference between gold's quoted price and what investors pay at checkout involves a complex web of factors, from premiums to dealer markups and shipping fees. So, how much can you expect to pay if you're buying 1 gram of gold in today's market? That's what we'll outline below.

How much does 1 gram of gold cost right now?

Based on today's spot price of $5,073.51 per troy ounce, one gram of gold costs approximately $163.13. That's the pure mathematical conversion since one troy ounce equals 31.1035 grams. However, if you're planning to purchase physical gold, you'll need to budget considerably more than the spot price.

Dealer premiums typically add anywhere from 1% to 10% to the spot price for gold bars and coins, depending on the product type and dealer. And, smaller gold items generally carry higher premiums per gram because fabrication costs don't decrease proportionally with size.

A 1-gram gold bar might carry a higher-than-average premium, for example, depending on where you buy it, what brand it is and how much demand there is at the moment. Gold coins — especially collectible or government-issued ones like the American Gold Eagle — can carry even higher premiums because they include design and minting costs.

In other words, the real cost of 1 gram of physical gold for everyday investors will generally be a bit above the raw spot figure. Here are some of the factors that can impact the costs:

Purity: Pure gold is 24 karats, and that's what's typically quoted in spot prices. Items with lower karat (e.g., 22k, 18k) have less gold content and thus lower intrinsic value.

Dealer markups: Smaller gold bars and coins often carry larger premiums than big bullion bars because of production costs.



Smaller gold bars and coins often carry larger premiums than big bullion bars because of production costs. Supply and demand: Strong investor interest or low available gold inventory can widen the gap between spot and retail prices.

Economic factors: Currency strength

How to decide what gold investments are right for you

When it comes to your gold investment strategy, the investments you choose should align with your unique financial goals and timeline. For example, physical gold typically makes sense for investors who are seeking a tangible asset they can hold, but it requires secure storage and provides no income or dividends. You'll also face those premiums when buying and potential discounts when selling back to dealers.

Paper gold investments, like gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), could appeal to investors who aren't interested in dealing with shipping, insurance or the other costs that come with holding physical gold. These funds track gold's spot price closely and trade like stocks, meaning that they offer exposure to gold prices without the hassles of physical ownership. So, you won't pay fabrication premiums, but you also won't own physical metal.

Gold mining stocks work similarly in that they provide leveraged exposure to gold prices. When the price of gold rises, gold mining company profits typically rise faster, boosting stock prices. That can make gold stocks a smart alternative to gold coins and bars, but it's important to note that these investments carry company-specific risks, including operational challenges, management decisions and production costs that can offset gold price gains.

But the type of gold you invest in isn't the only consideration to weigh. The amount is important, too. In general, experts say that gold should represent 5% to 10% of a diversified portfolio rather than a core holding. After all, gold doesn't generate cash flow and can experience prolonged periods of stagnation or decline. So, it functions best as portfolio insurance against economic disruption rather than a primary wealth-building tool.

The bottom line

At a spot price of around $5,073 per troy ounce, gold works out to roughly $163 per gram — but that's just the starting point. What you pay when you buy gold in physical form can be measurably higher due to premiums, product type and market dynamics. So, whether you're contemplating your first purchase or evaluating gold's place in a diversified portfolio, remember that the headline price is only one piece of the puzzle. How you buy, what form you choose and when you decide to sell all matter just as much as the spot price itself.