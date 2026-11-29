More than 63 million people were under weather alerts across the United States on Sunday, as powerful winds ripped through much of the country and turbulent weather impacted the last waves of Thanksgiving travel.

The National Weather Service issued wind advisories for portions of more than a dozen states, stretching from the Pacific Northwest to the Gulf Coast. Forecasters warned that fierce wind gusts of up to 45 mph could knock down trees and power lines in parts of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois, where gusts were expected to be even stronger.

"Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the advisories said, encouraging people to "use extra caution" on the roads and secure outdoor belongings that could be swept up in the currents.

This latest round of foul conditions followed severe storms around Thanksgiving, which caused widespread power outages, disrupted flight plans and, in an unprecedented turn, postponed New York City's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Transportation Security Administration said last week it anticipated screening roughly 17.6 million air travelers nationwide between Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 30. It projected that Sunday would be its busiest day, with 3 million travelers expected to pass through U.S. airports. The tracking site FlightAware reported that more than 1,600 flights were delayed into and out of the U.S. on Monday morning.

In the wake of chaotic flight issues, including a nationwide FAA ground stop earlier this month, a number of travelers were expected to reach their holiday destinations by train this year. Amtrak predicted that Thanksgiving, its busiest travel period, would likely bring a record number of passengers in 2026.

Storms to continue into Monday

Gusty winds were forecast to spread across much of the Eastern U.S. on Monday, forecasters said, as a large storm dropping heaps of cold rain onto the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes over the weekend continued to shift in that direction. Most of the wind advisories in place early Sunday were set to expire by the end of the night.

Rain showers and thunderstorms were also expected to move across Southeastern states later on Sunday and reach the Mid-Atlantic region in time for Monday morning's commute, potentially causing flooding in some coastal areas. Forecasters said the blustery weather, including rain, would likely linger into Monday afternoon in Maine, while parts of New England could briefly see rain turn to snow before Tuesday.

On the West Coast, parts of Northern California and southwestern Oregon braced for potentially heavy rain, flooding, mountain snow and high surf, as a string of Pacific storms was set to continue impacting the region in the coming week.