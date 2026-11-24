After a turbulent few weeks for air travel, some Thanksgiving travelers in the Baltimore area say they are choosing to stay on the ground this year.

For the fourth year in a row, Amtrak is anticipating record-breaking Thanksgiving ridership, with the Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday after expected to be the busiest travel days.

Towanna and Leon Armstrong, of Baltimore, were headed to Toledo, Ohio on Tuesday to spend Thanksgiving with family. This year, they're trading their plane tickets for train tickets.

"This will be my first time in years! I'm usually flying," Towanna Armstrong said.

Her husband said he finds traveling by train more convenient and enjoyable.

"It is less hassle. You just put your luggage on, and you're ready to roll," Leon Armstrong said. "I like to see the scenery. You can't see anything up in the sky!"

Amtrak says it's ready for record numbers

The Thanksgiving travel rush comes on the heels of a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop and more recent flight disruptions.

Meanwhile, more people than ever are taking the train. Amtrak reported a record 37.1 million passenger trips last fiscal year, an increase of more than 7% over the previous year.

Amtrak spokesperson Cheyenne Matthews said Baltimore has also seen significant growth in holiday ridership.

"In this station alone in 2025, we had 46,000 people come through over the Thanksgiving holiday period – and that was an increase of 22% over the previous year," Matthews said. "So we expect that projection to continue."

Matthews said Amtrak has been focused on improving the customer experience, including expanding service and introducing its NextGen Acela trains, which offer premium service between Washington, D.C. and Boston.

In anticipation of the Thanksgiving rush, Amtrak expanded capacity along the Northeast Corridor and says its teams are prepared to handle potential service disruptions.

"We have a really robust team that's on our operations group that's here and ready to respond to any sort of outages or issues that may arise," Matthews said.

Advice for a smooth trip

Amtrak says it's not too late to book Thanksgiving travel, with tickets still available.

The company recommends passengers arrive at the station 30 to 40 minutes before departure and download the Amtrak mobile app for real-time service updates.

For 85-year-old Henry Welcome Sr., of Baltimore, the train is taking him to New York City, where his children and grandchildren are anxiously awaiting his arrival.

"I didn't even want to go to New York or travel this year, but they threatened to come and get me, so I said let me take the train," Welcome said.

He shared some words of wisdom for fellow holiday travelers.

"Just be on time and enjoy whoever you're sitting next to," he said.