Feds recall 5 million pools linked to drowning deaths of 9 children

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling roughly 5 million above-ground pools linked to the deaths of nine children over the last two decades.

The federal agency said in a recall notice that the pools, which were manufactured in China and sold by multiple U.S. vendors, have a compression strap along the outside that can allow children to gain access and drown. Children are able to enter the pool even when the ladder is removed, the CPSC said.

The children who drowned were between 22 months- and 3-years-old, according to the agency. The deaths took place between 2007 and 2002 in California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Missouri. The CPSC said it's also aware of three separate instances when children gained access to the recalled pools using the compression strap.

Child standing on a compression strap of one of the pools recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission on July 21, 2025. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The pools, which are 48 inches high and taller, have been sold by outdoor recreation companies Bestway, Intex and Polygroup since 2002 at retail stores across the U.S., including, Amazon.com, Lowe's, Target and Walmart, among others. Over 250,000 were also sold in Canada. They range in price between $400 to over $1,000, according to the CPSC.

The government agency said consumers should contact Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup for a free repair kit, which includes a rope used to maintain the structural integrity of the pool. The recall number is 25-393.