Pennsylvania kindergarten student handed out jello shots to classmates, district says

An investigation is underway after a Pennsylvania school district said a kindergarten student gave jello shots to classmates.

The Greater Johnstown School District said a kindergarten student at the elementary school gave out "alcohol in the form of small jello cups" to three other students.

The superintendent said once staff learned about the situation, "immediate action was taken." The students were taken to the nurse's office for evaluation, and out of an abundance of caution, EMS was called to take the kids to a local hospital. Parents were notified and met first responders at the hospital, the district said.

It's unclear how the student got the alcoholic jello cups, but the district said it's looking into it and cooperating with authorities.

"We are currently in possession of the jello cups and the matter is under investigation," the district said in a release. "We are cooperating fully with local authorities to determine how the student came into possession of these items and to ensure the continued safety of our students and staff."

The superintendent said the district is committed to transparency, though it's limited in what it can share because of student privacy laws. The district called it an "isolated incident."

"We want to assure our families that the health and well-being of our students is our top priority. Counselors and support staff will be available for any students who may need assistance processing today's events," the district said.

The school thanked staff, administration, school nurses and school police officers for their "swift response" to the situation.