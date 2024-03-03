Passage: Iris Apfel, Richard Lewis and David Culhane

It happened last week … the deaths of three people from very different walks of life.

Iris Apfel sits for a portrait during her 100th birthday party at Central Park Tower on September 9, 2021 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Central Park Tower

Designer Iris Apfel died Friday.

The New York-born Apfel, who once called herself a "geriatric starlet," rose to fame in the 1950s and '60s as an interior designer, including on a number of White House restoration projects, eventually working for nine presidents, from Truman through Clinton.

But it was in later life that her bold fashions and saucer-size eyeglasses made Apfel a trendsetter. She even signed a modeling contract at age 97.

In 2011 she told The New York Times, "When you don't dress like everybody else, you don't have to think like everybody else."

Iris Apfel was 102 years old.

Comedian Richard Lewis poses for a portrait in 1985 in Los Angeles. Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images

"I wanna get married. My last ... I just broke up with an actress who – look, I don't know if you know me or not, but I'm no gift, okay?"

We also learned Tuesday of the death of comedian Richard Lewis.

Born in Brooklyn in 1947, first in stand-up, then TV and film, Lewis built a career on his dark, neurotic, self-deprecating humor, most recently playing himself opposite close friend Larry David on television's "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Lewis, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's last year, died of a heart attack at his home in Los Angeles. He was 76.

Portrait of CBS News journalist David Culhane from 1971. CBS via Getty Images

And we had a death in our family. We learned this past week of the passing of long-time "Sunday Morning" correspondent David Culhane.

Culhane joined CBS News in 1967, and after a number of assignments, in 1979 he brought his signature style to a fledgling Sunday morning program.

He'd report on all kinds of subjects, from all over the world, for the next 16 years.

Culhane then left CBS and moved to France, where he'd report for National Public Radio.

After retirement, he remained abroad for some years before returning to the United States.

David is survived by his wife, Anne Kinzie Culhane, his four children, and six grandchildren.

Our David Culhane was 93 years old.

