Opening ceremony kicks off the Tokyo Olympics in a mostly empty stadium

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics began on Friday in a largely empty stadium, as cases of the coronavirus in the host city hit a six-month high. Friends and families of competitors were among those barred from attending the ceremony in person to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The event was relatively somber in tone. Near the start, a moment of silence was taken for those who had died during the pandemic, as well as for members of the Israeli Olympic team who were murdered during the Munich Games in 1972.

Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. Shuji Kajiyama / AP

The acts reflecting Japanese culture and heritage were streamlined and simple. A white pyramid depicting Mount Fuji remained in the background.

In keeping with Olympic tradition, Greece was first in the parade of nations to enter the stadium. It was followed by representatives of the refugee team. Japan, as the host country, will enter last. The U.S. team will enter third to last.

Yusra Mardini and Tachlowini Gabriyesos, of the Refugee Olympic Team, carry the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. David J. Phillip / AP

Some politicians and dignitaries, including First Lady Jill Biden, were among the limited few permitted to watch from the stands. Hundreds of fans and supporters gathered outside the gates of the Olympic Village, waving at cars that went by with Olympic logos or people with Olympic credentials, the Associated Press reported.

But other crowds gathered in Tokyo to protest the Games.

Iran's delegation enters the Olympic Stadium during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony's parade of athletes, in Tokyo on July 23, 2021. HANNAH MCKAY/AFP via Getty Images

Dozens of demonstrators around the city chanted "cancel the Olympics" and "go to hell, IOC" on Friday. Despite precautions, there are fears that the event could worsen Japan's coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to the pandemic, the spectacle of the opening ceremony was undercut by the firing of the event's creative director, Kentaro Kobayashi. Kobayashi was dismissed Thursday after a video emerged of him appearing to joke about the Holocaust.