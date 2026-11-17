Nvidia on Tuesday said its board has formed a committee to oversee its national security policies and compliance with U.S. export controls, a step that comes amid heightened scrutiny of the chipmaker's sales practices to some Southeast Asian companies.

The move comes days after Jensen Huang resigned as CEO over revelations that he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, as well as a subordinate at the company. The woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, Alice Huang (no relation), had worked for a Singapore-based data center company, Megaspeed, which had bought billions of dollars' worth of Nvidia chips.

The arrangements between Nvidia and Megaspeed have heightened concerns that China and other nations could access Nvidia's advanced chips by renting computing resources via data centers in Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries. The U.S. has barred sales of Nvidia's highest-end chips, used in artificial intelligence, to China due to national security and competitive concerns.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security issued an interim rule limiting other countries' access to advanced chips that power artificial intelligence.

Nvidia said the company's existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report directly to the new committee and to its interim CEO, Colette Kress.

"Nvidia recognizes that advanced silicon technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence present unprecedented challenges for national security," Harvey Jones, chairman of Nvidia's board of directors, said in a statement.

The company added that the decision to create the committee reflects the board's commitment "to demonstrate the highest standards of governance and oversight."