We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you receive Social Security benefits, it's important to determine how much of that money could be taxed by the IRS. Getty Images/iStockphoto

After years of paying into the Social Security system, many seniors are surprised to learn that the benefits they receive after retirement may be subject to federal income tax. This is generally unwelcome news, as many people rely on this money to cover essential expenses during retirement. These seniors simply assume that their benefits are tax-free since Social Security is a government program that's paid into throughout your working years. However, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can and will tax these types of benefits — and the amount you owe depends on not just your benefits but your total income from all sources.

The good news is, though, that not everyone has to pay taxes on their Social Security benefits. For example, if Social Security is your only source of income, you may not owe any taxes on the payments you receive each month. However, if you have any other sources of income — whether that's wages, self-employment income, rental properties, dividends or retirement account withdrawals — you could end up owing taxes on a portion of your benefits.

So, understanding how to calculate this can help you avoid surprises during tax season. Below, we'll detail how you can calculate your Social Security tax obligations as well as some strategies to potentially reduce your tax burden.

See how a tax relief professional can help with your tax debt.

How to calculate your Social Security tax obligations

The IRS uses what's called "provisional income" to determine how much of your Social Security benefits are taxable. Your provisional income is calculated using the following formula:

Provisional income = Adjusted gross income (AGI) + tax-exempt interest + 50% of your Social Security benefits

Your AGI includes all taxable income, such as wages, pensions, dividends, capital gains and withdrawals from traditional IRAs or 401(k)s. If you receive tax-free interest from municipal bonds, you must add that to the calculation as well. You then take 50% of your total Social Security benefits and add that to the sum. Once you have your provisional income, you then compare it to the IRS thresholds, which are as follows:

If you're single:

If your provisional income is below $25,000, none of your Social Security is taxed.



If it's between $25,000 and $34,000, up to 50% of your benefits may be taxable.



If it's over $34,000, up to 85% of your benefits may be taxable.

If you're married and filing jointly:

If your provisional income is below $32,000, none of your Social Security is taxed.



If it's between $32,000 and $44,000, up to 50% of your benefits may be taxable.



If it's over $44,000, up to 85% of your benefits may be taxable.

These thresholds are not tax brackets, though. Rather, they determine how much of your Social Security benefits are considered taxable income. If you find that a portion of your benefits is taxable, the taxable amount will be taxed at your regular income tax rate.

Learn how to reduce your existing tax debt now.

How to reduce taxes on your Social Security benefits

If you're looking to minimize the taxes on your Social Security benefits, there are several strategies you can consider:

Control your retirement withdrawals : Since distributions from traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and 401(k)s count as income, they can push your provisional income above the tax thresholds. Consider withdrawing strategically or converting some of your savings to a Roth IRA

: Since distributions from traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and 401(k)s count as income, they can push your provisional income above the tax thresholds. Consider withdrawing strategically or converting some of your savings to Diversify your income sources : If you have tax-free income sources, such as withdrawals from Roth IRAs or health savings accounts (HSAs), these won't count toward your provisional income calculation.

: If you have tax-free income sources, such as withdrawals from Roth IRAs or health savings accounts (HSAs), these won't count toward your provisional income calculation. Spread out large withdrawals : If you need to withdraw money from taxable accounts, spreading it over multiple years instead of taking a large lump sum in one year can help keep your provisional income lower.

: If you need to withdraw money from taxable accounts, spreading it over multiple years instead of taking a large lump sum in one year can help keep your provisional income lower. Minimize tax-exempt interest : Municipal bond interest is tax-free at the federal level, but it still counts toward your provisional income calculation. If you're close to the threshold, it might be worth reviewing your investments.

: Municipal bond interest is tax-free at the federal level, but it still counts toward your provisional income calculation. If you're close to the threshold, it might be worth reviewing your investments. Consider working with a tax professional: A tax professional

The bottom line

While Social Security benefits are not automatically taxed, many retirees end up paying taxes on a portion of their benefits due to additional income sources. Understanding how provisional income works and keeping an eye on your total income can help you estimate your tax liability and plan accordingly. And, by using smart tax strategies, such as managing withdrawals and diversifying income sources, you can potentially reduce the amount of your benefits that are taxed. If you're unsure about how your income affects your Social Security taxes, consulting with a tax professional can provide personalized guidance and help you keep more of your hard-earned benefits.