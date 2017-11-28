North Korea reportedly launches ballistic missile

North Korea launched its latest ballistic missile test Tuesday, the Pentagon confirmed to CBS News correspondent David Martin. U.S. officials had been expecting either an intermediate or intercontinental range missile but are still assessing what kind was launched Tuesday.

A U.S. intelligence official told CBS News the U.S. "is not surprised" by the launch, and said there were "plenty" of recent "indications" of a possible launch.

The South Korean news agency Yonhap first reported the launch, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The report said the unidentified missile flew eastward and the South Korean military is analyzing details with the U.S.

Last week, the U.S. issued new sanctions on four Chinese trading companies and a Chinese national said to have conducted hundreds of millions of dollars in business with North Korea. The Treasury Department also designated six North Korean shipping and trading companies and 20 vessels in an effort to disrupt funding for the nation's nuclear and missile programs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.