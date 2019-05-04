North Korea fires short-range missile toward the ocean, says South Korean military

Live

Norht Korea has fired an unidentified short-range missile from its eastern coast, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday. South Korean and U.S. authorities are "analyzing the details of the missile," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff told state-run news site Yonhap. 

The firing Saturday comes amid a diplomatic breakdown that has followed the failed summit earlier this year between President  Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the North's pursuit of a nuclear arsenal that can target the U.S. mainland.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the North's missile was fired from Wonsan on the east coast.

