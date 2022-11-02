North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains.

The launches are the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests in recent months that have raised tensions in the region. A day earlier, Pyongyang fired more than 20 missiles, the most it has fired in a single day ever.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North firing a missile it presumed as an ICBM from an area near its capital Pyongyang around 7:40 a.m. and then firing two short-range missiles from the nearby city of Kacheon that flew toward its eastern waters.

While South Korean officials didn't immediately release more specific flight details, the longer-range missile may have been fired on a high angle to avoid reaching the territory of neighbors. Japan's Defense Minister Yasukazu said one of the North Korean missiles reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) and flew about 750 kilometers (460 miles).

The Japanese government initially said at least one of the missiles flew over its northern territory, but later revised its assessment, saying there were no overflies.

The office of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued warnings to residents in the northern prefectures of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata, instructing them to go inside firm buildings or underground. There have been no reports of damage or injuries from areas where the alerts were issued.

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea on Nov. 2, 2022. JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Kishida said North Korea's missile launches are "outrageous and absolutely intolerable." He said he will sort out further details as officials analyze the missiles.

On Oct. 4, North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, with one flying in the direction of a populated South Korean island and landing near the rivals' tense sea border. It triggered air raid sirens and forced residents in Ulleung island to evacuate. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.

The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to "pay the most horrible price in history" in protest of ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as a rehearsal for a potential invasion.

In September, North Korea's parliament unveiled a new "first use" doctrine in which Pyongyang could launch a preemptive nuclear strike. That drew concern among America's regional allies of Japan and South Korea. The two Koreas are technically still in a state of war, and Seoul relies on the U.S. for protection.

The last attempt at diplomacy under the Trump administration collapsed after a high profile summit between President Trump and Kim in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February 2019. While the two leaders celebrated their personal connections, no deal was brokered and North Korea's nuclear development continued. The Biden administration's outreach has also fallen short.