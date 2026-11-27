As millions of Americans take GLP-1 drugs for weight loss, food and beverage companies are working hard to keep up with their changing tastes.

Nearly every major chain is trying new products targeted at GLP-1 users, estimated at about 11% of the U.S. population — or around 30 million people. Starbucks and Dunkin' are selling protein drinks, Chipotle offers a high-protein menu and McDonald's is exploring smaller meal sizes.

And it's not just restaurants. Companies like Conagra, General Mills and Kraft have all developed GLP-1-friendly foods. Even processed snacks like Doritos now feature protein-packed options.

At Nestlé's test kitchen near Cleveland, Ohio, chefs are working on new recipes targeting GLP-1 users. "CBS Mornings" took an exclusive look at their efforts.

Anna Kim, the senior chef of culinary innovation, creates frozen meals for Nestlé's Vital Pursuit line, which is marketed specifically to GLP-1 users. She said proteins like beef and chicken are popular, along with vegetables such as potatoes, tomatoes and broccoli.

One of the latest creations is a cheddar cheese smashburger bowl, with 30 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber.

The Nestlé test kitchen. CBS Mornings

"Consumers are eating more nutrient-dense meals in smaller portions, so every bite matters more," Kim said.

Jenn Barnes, Nestlé's vice president of marketing, said the shift toward GLP-1s is the biggest she has seen in her career. The drugs have "democratized health," she said. She isn't concerned about data that shows GLP-1 users eating less, she said.

"I see it as an opportunity to meet people where they're at, as they're continuing to evolve their eating," Barnes said.

While Nestlé is courting GLP-1 users, data shows the majority of those who buy the healthier Vital Pursuit meals are actually not on GLP-1s, showing that even people who don't use the drugs are looking for healthier food.

The healthier meals do come at a cost. Kim said that any time a dish is made with higher-quality ingredients, there's a price increase. The Vital Pursuit meals cost about $5 each, while Lean Cuisine, another Nestlé line, runs closer to $3 apiece, but has less fiber and protein.

Maeve Webster, the founder of Menu Matters, said that Nestlé is far from the only manufacturer to be thinking about healthier options. Menu Matters tracks food trends for national manufacturers and restaurant chains.

"There's no doubt that GLP-1s are absolutely part of the innovation process for many, if not most, manufacturers," Webster said.

Soon, trends may change so fast that major companies can't keep up, she said.

"We're going to reach a point where trends are moving so quickly that large manufacturers (and) chain restaurants simply can't keep on top of it," Webster said.