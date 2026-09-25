How GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are changing fast-food menus

Fast-food chains are packing their menus with protein and low-calorie options to win over customers on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

McDonald's announced this week that it will introduce healthier, high-protein options, including grilled chicken sandwiches and wraps, as well as egg bites. The changes are part of an $8.5 billion overhaul that includes a major refresh of its restaurants around the globe.

"When people do go on GLP-1s, they still crave our food," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said during an interview with CNBC. "We're going to evolve our menu to make sure it reflects where we think that consumer is going to be looking for in the future."

Skye Anderson, president of McDonald's USA, said during a call with Wall Street analysts on Wednesday that McDonald's is changing its menu as millions of GLP-1s users and other Americans look to increase their protein intake.

"We don't need to win a new base of customers into McDonald's. Instead, we need to keep giving them more reasons to make McDonald's their first choice as their eating habits evolve," she said during the call. "They want more protein, greater portion flexibility and food that leaves them feeling satisfied without feeling like too much."

Other restaurant chains are also touting menu changes they say will help people stay on track with their weight goals.

In December, Shake Shack introduced the "Good Fit Menu," which includes gluten-free, vegetarian and "GLP-1-friendly choices." All the listed burgers except one are served in lettuce wraps rather than buns.

Chipotle has a page on its website with options it says will help people on their "GLP-1 journey." Those choices include a "low-calorie" chicken bowl with lettuce and a "high fiber" chicken bowl served with rice.

Research from the Journal of Marketing Research shows that households with at least one GLP-1 user cut spending at fast-food chains, coffee shops and other restaurants by 8% within the first six months of starting the drugs.

"It is important to have things on the menu that are relevant to that audience," David Portalatin, the senior vice president at market research company Circana, told CBS News. "I think what you're going to see is more diversity across the menu."