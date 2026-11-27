The millions of Americans who use GLP-1 drugs to lose weight are reshaping consumer spending and buying patterns, forcing businesses to rethink their offerings.

The medications could make the population at large healthier and increase worker longevity, thereby driving productivity gains. More than 60 million Americans are expected to start using the drugs by 2030, more than double the number that currently takes them, according to an estimate from Oxford Economics, an economic advisory firm.

Their user base is already large enough to drive noticeable spending pullbacks on some goods and services while boosting others, according to research from the firm.

"GLP-1s are no longer a niche story for the U.S. economy," Oxford Economics U.S. economist Grace Zwemmer wrote in a report. "Faster adoption and broader access will continue to drive a reallocation of consumer spending away from food and toward apparel."

The drugs could boost labor supply if workers are healthier and can remain on the job for longer, she noted.

Shopping baskets start to look different

Spending on food, both at home and at bars and restaurants, stands to take the biggest hit, according to Zwemmer. Oxford Economics estimates that households using GLP-1 reduce food spending by about $500 a year on average.

A study from Cornell University and Numerator found that GLP-1 users cut grocery spending by roughly 5% within months of starting the drug. The most noticeable cuts were in the savory snacks and sweet bakery goods aisles, although GLP-1 users bought more yogurt and fresh produce.

The medication leads users to spend about $200 more a year on clothing, according to the Oxford Economics report. Separate research shows that GLP-1 users tend to overhaul their wardrobes to accommodate their slimmed-down figures. They favor smaller sizes and, in some cases, body-hugging styles versus baggier alternatives, according to Impact Analytics, a retail forecasting firm.

"As long as adoption continues to rise, new starters will have demand for new clothes," Zwemmer wrote in the report. "For now, that translates to an additional $200 in spending on apparel per year per user. Scaled up to our estimate of nearly 40 [million] users entering 2027, this would translate to an $8 [billion] uplift in apparel spending next year."