Watch live: Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy hold press conferences after first public impeachment hearing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are holding press conferences Thursday, a day after two key witnesses testified in the first public hearing in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Career diplomat William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified on Wednesday alongside George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs. The historic hearing was carried live across the major broadcast and cable news networks and gave the American public its first look at impeachment proceedings that have taken place behind closed doors for close to two months.

How to watch Pelosi's news conference and McCarthy's news conference