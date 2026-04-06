What are today's mortgage interest rates: April 6, 2026?

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Before making any home-buying moves, it helps to understand exactly where mortgage rates stand. Sakchai Vongsasiripat/Getty Images

Mortgage rates have been ticking upward since the start of April, and the economic backdrop heading into this new week isn't doing much to push them back down, either. A wave of new tariff announcements rattled markets last week, injecting fresh uncertainty into an economy that was already navigating elevated inflation and a cautious Federal Reserve. For homebuyers hoping for relief at the start of this spring homebuying season, that turbulence has translated directly into higher borrowing costs — with the 30-year mortgage rate now sitting well above the 6% mark.

That doesn't mean buyers should abandon their plans altogether, though. Mortgage rates remain lower than they were at their recent peaks, and for buyers with strong credit and flexibility on their loan terms, the gap between a workable deal and an unaffordable one can come down to timing, lender selection, and negotiation. Before making any moves, though, it helps to understand exactly where mortgage interest rates stand today, April 6, 2026. Here's what the numbers look like.

See how low your current mortgage rate offers are here.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.41% as of April 6, 2026. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.02%. However, these are just the averages — borrowers with strong credit profiles, lower debt-to-income ratios and larger down payments may be able to secure offers below these figures.

It's also worth noting that buying mortgage points upfront can lower your rate over the life of the loan, which may be worth the cost if you plan to stay in the home long-term. If today's averages are in the ballpark of what you need to make a purchase work with your budget, it's generally still worth reaching out to multiple lenders to see what's available to you specifically, as lender offers can vary more than many buyers expect.

Learn more about your current mortgage rate options today.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year loan is 6.84% as of April 6, 2026. The average refinancing rate on a 15-year mortgage is 5.84%. For homeowners who locked in a rate at or above 7% during the peak rate environment of 2023 and 2024, those 15-year refinance figures in particular may represent a meaningful opportunity to reduce both their rate and the total interest paid over the life of their loan.

For those who bought earlier in the decade at historically low rates, refinancing at today's levels is unlikely to make financial sense. But if you're somewhere in between — let's say, carrying a rate in the upper 6% or higher — it's worth running the numbers. The conventional threshold of refinancing only if you can drop your rate by a full percentage point isn't a hard rule, and even a half-point rate reduction can generate real savings depending on your loan balance and how long you plan to stay in the home.

The bottom line

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.41% as of April 6, 2026, while the 15-year average sits at 6.02%. On the refinance side, the 30-year average is 6.84% and the 15-year average is 5.84%. Rates have edged higher in recent days amid ongoing economic uncertainty, but the picture isn't uniform. Different lenders, loan types and borrower profiles can yield meaningfully different outcomes. Whether you're buying or refinancing, shopping around and comparing offers remains one of the most effective ways to make sure you're not leaving money on the table.