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The housing market could look a lot different this spring, and buyers may want to take note. Yuliya Taba/Getty Images

For years, conventional wisdom held that spring was the undisputed best time to buy a home — more listings, more competition, more urgency. But the current housing market landscape looks almost nothing like the one that cemented that reputation. Pending home sales are down, the spring homebuying season is off to a delayed start, and many sellers continue to hold off on listing while buyers question whether now is the right time to act at all. Spring, it turns out, is no longer a guarantee of anything.

That hesitation is understandable. Today's mortgage rates are still double pandemic-era lows, and the median home-sale price has risen substantially — both of which represent a significant affordability burden for buyers. At the same time, the market is shifting in ways that weren't true a year ago. Meanwhile, broader economic uncertainties, from Middle East conflict and inflation fears to shifting tariff policies, threaten to keep costs elevated just as the season hits its stride.

So is spring 2026 still the best time to buy a home, or has the calculus changed enough that waiting makes more sense? Here's what experts have to say about it.

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Is spring still the best time to buy a home? Experts weigh in

"Spring has been and can still be a great time to purchase a new home," says Pahm Foxley, vice president of mortgage lending at Wasatch Peaks Credit Union.

One advantage potential buyers have this year is increased inventory, which was up by 1.7% month-over-month and 4.9% year-over-year in February 2026, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

That's welcome news for buyers, who have faced issues with limited supply in recent years.

While mortgage rates ticked back up in recent weeks, they have slowly decreased over the past year, easing affordability overall for potential buyers.

"Mortgage rates are continuing to come down, and borrowers feel better about starting a long-term mortgage with a more affordable payment," Foxley says.

The usual spring home-buying advantages also still exist, even in this less traditional landscape. Spring offers a natural window between winter's harsh moving conditions and summer's slower schedules.

"Parents can see the end of the school year where the kiddos are out," says Jeff Lichtenstein, CEO and broker at Echo Fine Properties.

"Look and make offers in the spring and then close and move 30 to 60 days later in the summer when it's easier to pack and concentrate on getting in and settled before school starts," Lichtenstein says.

That said, there's uncertainty about how long the higher inventory and lower interest rates will last.

"That could change with inflation from not only tariffs but the war and gas prices," says Lichtenstein.

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What to consider before buying this spring

While this spring could be a smart time to buy, you still need to consider your financial footing before committing to a 15- or 30-year mortgage. The U.S. lost 92,000 jobs in February, and with the job market slowing down substantially, it's important to take a realistic look at whether you are truly secure enough to buy a home in this landscape.

"If you are in an at-risk job, then consider holding off," Lichtenstein says.

You'll also want to keep an eye on mortgage rate trends. A few weeks ago, it looked like average rates would continue to fall below 6%. Instead, they ticked back up, and given the numerous variables at play, it's tough to determine whether that trend will continue or reverse course.

"Rates are volatile right now, so if you're married to your low interest rate, your will to move and your goal to move have to be greater than holding on to an interest rate we most likely won't see again for a long time," says April Myers, a real estate agent at @properties.

If you do decide to buy a home this spring, it's still worth shopping around and comparing rates because what appears to be a negligible difference in rates could save you tens of thousands of dollars or more over the life of your loan.

"Buyers should compare four to five different lenders for the best terms, rates and closing costs," Foxley says.

Keep in mind, though, that higher closing costs and fees can negate lower interest rates, so as you shop around, be sure to compare the total loan costs, not just the rates you're being offered.

The bottom line

This spring could be a smart time to buy a home. Inventory is up and mortgage rates are down overall, and many of the seasonal benefits that have always made this a good time to buy a home still exist. However, uncertainty surrounds this spring season, with shifts in the unemployment rate, higher gas prices and volatile mortgage rates all impacting the landscape. So, if you plan to buy a home this spring, make sure you weigh whether you can comfortably afford the mortgage payment and all of the housing-related costs both now and in the future.