Best mortgage lenders to know now, plus advice on buying and refinancing

Securing financing for a home is among the most significant financial decisions you'll ever make. After all, the mortgage lender you choose has an impact not only on your monthly payment, but also on the overall cost of homeownership and your experience throughout the application process. In today's shifting market, though, where higher-than-average rates and housing prices are common and continue to challenge affordability, selecting the right mortgage lending partner is even more critical.

Luckily, the current mortgage landscape offers numerous options to consider, from established banking institutions to digital-first platforms that promise faster approvals. Each type of lender brings distinct advantages, too. Traditional banks may offer relationship perks for existing customers, credit unions often provide competitive rates to members and online mortgage lenders typically feature streamlined applications with lower overhead costs. Understanding which features matter most for your situation helps narrow the field.

To help simplify your search, we've rounded up the best mortgage lenders below, each recognized for a specific strength. We'll also break down what borrowers need to know about buying or refinancing a home in today's housing market.

The best mortgage lenders to know now

The following lenders represent some of the strongest options available right now, each excelling in specific areas that may match your priorities:

Best for streamlined digital experience: Rocket Mortgage

Rocket Mortgage has built its reputation on making the mortgage loan process as painless as possible. The lender's online platform guides you through each step with clarity, from uploading documents to tracking your application status in real time. Its customer service ratings consistently rank among the highest in the industry, and the assistance programs offered by this lender can make a real difference. For example, current renters may qualify for up to $5,000 in closing cost credits based on their rental payment history.

Rocket also offers a wide range of loan options to choose from nationwide, including conventional, jumbo, FHA and VA loans, with down payments starting at 1% for qualifying programs. Borrowers need a credit score of at least 620 to qualify, which is about average. The main drawback, though, is pricing. While Rocket Mortgage excels at service and convenience, the lender's interest rates tend to run slightly higher than some competitors.

Best for self-employed or non-traditional borrowers: Guild Mortgage

If you're self-employed, work in the gig economy or earn income that doesn't fit traditional W-2 documentation, Guild Mortgage specializes in mortgage loans that work for your situation. This lender has built expertise in evaluating alternative income sources and offers customizable loan structures that accommodate complex financial profiles.

Guild operates in 49 states (it's not available in New York) and provides a broad product mix, including conventional, adjustable-rate, FHA, VA and USDA loans. Minimum credit score requirements start at 620 for conventional mortgages, though the borrower requirements shift depending on the loan type. The one notable limitation is that Guild doesn't offer online applications, so you'll need to work with a loan officer directly throughout the process.

Best for competitive rates: PenFed Credit Union

PenFed consistently delivers some of the lowest mortgage rates available, a benefit of its credit union structure that prioritizes members over profits. What's unique about this credit union, though, is that anyone can join by opening a savings account with a small deposit, giving you immediate access to the lender's rate advantages and extensive loan options, which span conventional, adjustable-rate, jumbo, FHA, VA and USDA products.

Operating nationwide and in U.S. territories, PenFed requires a 620 minimum credit score and accepts down payments as low as 3%. First-time buyers can also tap into additional incentives that may help reduce initial costs. Over the life of a 30-year mortgage, even a quarter-point rate difference translates into substantial savings, which makes PenFed's pricing power particularly valuable for long-term homeowners.

Best for lower credit scores: loanDepot

With a minimum credit score requirement of just 520, loanDepot opens doors for borrowers with prior credit issues who might be turned away elsewhere. That's significantly lower than the 620 threshold most major lenders impose, creating opportunities for borrowers who are rebuilding their credit or dealing with past financial setbacks.

But despite the wider accessibility, loanDepot maintains competitive pricing and offers conventional, adjustable-rate, FHA and VA loans across all 50 states. This lender also provides zero-down options for eligible buyers and cash-back incentives for some first-time purchasers. It's worth noting that loanDepot has one recent regulatory action on record, but the lender's commitment to serving credit-challenged borrowers with varied product choices remains a strong selling point.

Best for budget-conscious borrowers: Better Mortgage

Better Mortgage strips away the costs associated with maintaining branch networks and passes those savings directly to borrowers through lower fees and competitive rates. This lender's fully digital model also accelerates the process dramatically. You can get preapproved in about three minutes, and qualified buyers may receive commitment letters within a single day.

The lender also accepts credit scores starting at 580 and offers conventional, FHA and VA loans with 3% down payments. Available in all 50 states, Better Mortgage covers the essential loan products most buyers need, though you won't find the same breadth of options as larger, full-service competitors. For straightforward purchases where speed and cost matter most, though, the streamlined approach delivers clear value.

Advice on buying and refinancing a home

Shopping for a mortgage requires more than identifying lenders. You need a strategic approach that maximizes your leverage while protecting your interests. Here's what you may want to focus on if you're buying a home or refinancing in today's environment:

Check your credit early

It's important to fully review your credit report before you plan to apply for a mortgage, and you should do so as early as possible. By looking over your credit report weeks or months in advance, you'll have more room to dispute errors and take steps to improve your score if needed. Focus on paying down existing debts, avoiding new credit inquiries and ensuring all bills are current. Even modest credit score improvements can dramatically affect your interest rate, potentially saving thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.

Compare multiple lenders

It's also important to request loan estimates from at least three to five different lenders. Research shows that comparing multiple quotes can generate significant savings over a loan's duration. When evaluating offers, be sure to focus on the annual percentage rate rather than just the advertised interest rate. The APR includes all fees and gives you the true cost of borrowing, making it easier to compare lenders on equal footing.

Don't be intimidated by the negotiation process, either. Lenders expect some back-and-forth, and you may secure better terms simply by asking or mentioning competing offers you've received.

Evaluate refinancing carefully

If you're planning to refinance your mortgage loan, be sure to calculate your break-even point, which is the time required for monthly savings to offset your closing costs. If you plan to move or sell before reaching that break-even point, refinancing may not make financial sense, regardless of how much lower the interest rate appears.

Review loan estimates thoroughly

Lenders must provide a standardized loan estimate within three business days of receiving your application. This document details every cost associated with your loan and allows direct comparisons across different lenders. As you evaluate the loan estimates, pay particular attention to the following:

Interest rate and APR

Monthly payment breakdowns (principal, interest, taxes and insurance)

Closing costs and fees

Cash required to close

Question anything that seems unclear or unexpected. Your final closing documents should closely match the loan estimate you reviewed and significant discrepancies merit explanation before you sign.

The bottom line

Selecting a mortgage lender involves balancing rates, fees, loan options, service quality and convenience factors specific to your situation. While rates matter, they shouldn't be your sole consideration. A lender's ability to close on time, accommodate your documentation needs and provide responsive support throughout the process also holds real value. So, be sure you're taking time to compare multiple lenders and understand all of the associated factors so you can make an informed decision that supports your long-term financial health.