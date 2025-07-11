More than 300 arrested in immigration raids on Southern California farms, feds say

Federal immigration authorities said Saturday they arrested more than 300 immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally in raids Thursday on two California cannabis farm sites as protesters engaged in a tense standoff with authorities during an operation at one of the farms. One farm worker died after sustaining injuries while attempting to flee the scene, a family member of the victim confirmed to CBS News Saturday.

A senior official with the Department of Homeland Security said a total of 319 arrests were made by federal agents Thursday at two cannabis farms

In a previous statement Friday, DHS said that authorities executed criminal search warrants in Carpinteria and Camarillo, California, on Thursday. They arrested immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally, and there were also at least 10 immigrant children on site, the statement said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection were both part of the operation, Friday's statement said.

Two DHS officials told CBS News on Friday that federal agents had criminal warrants related to the harboring and employment of immigrants in the U.S. illegally when conducting the operation at the cannabis farm.

Four U.S. citizens were arrested for "assaulting or resisting officers," the department said.

"We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who assaults or doxes federal law enforcement," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in the DHS statement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers make an arrest after pulling a person out of their vehicle outside a Federal Immigration raid at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, California, on July 10, 2025. BLAKE FAGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities were offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of one person suspected of firing a gun at federal agents. Some protesters were also captured on video throwing rocks.

During the raid, crowds of people gathered outside Glass House Farms in Camarillo to seek information about their relatives and protest immigration enforcement. Authorities clad in military-style helmets and uniforms faced off with the demonstrators. Acrid green and white billowing smoke then forced community members to retreat.

In a post to Truth Social on Friday night that appeared to be in reference to the violence during the Camarillo protest, President Trump said he was "directing Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, and Border Czar, Tom Homan, to instruct all ICE, Homeland Security, or any other Law Enforcement Officer who is on the receiving end of thrown rocks, bricks, or any other form of assault, to stop their car, and arrest these SLIMEBALLS, using whatever means is necessary to do so."

Glass House, a licensed California cannabis grower, said in a statement that immigration agents had valid warrants. The company said workers were detained, and it is helping provide them with legal representation. The farm also grows tomatoes and cucumbers.

"Glass House has never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors," the statement said.

It is legal to grow and sell cannabis in California with proper licensing.

The state's Department of Cannabis Control said it "observed no minors on the premises" during a site visit to the farm in May 2025. After receiving another complaint, the department opened an active investigation, according to a department spokesperson.

On Friday night, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to temporarily halt immigration raids in Southern California in response to a lawsuit from the ACLU and immigrant rights groups.

One worker dies, several people hurt during Camarillo farm raid, protests

At least 12 people were injured during the raid and protest, said Andrew Dowd, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department. Eight were taken to St. John's Regional Medical Center and the Ventura County Medical Center, and four were treated at the scene and released. Dowd said he did not have information on the extent of the injuries of those hospitalized.

The hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The United Farm Workers union said on social media Friday that one of the Camarillo farm workers had died from injuries suffered during the raid. On Saturday, the niece of the farm worker confirmed to CBS News that he had died after the family had earlier refuted the union's statement, saying he was on life support.

"With heavy hearts my uncle has passed away," Yesenia Duran told CBS News in a statement Saturday.

In a post to social media on Friday evening, the Department of Homeland Security said the worker in question "was not in and has not been in" the custody of Customs and Border Protection or Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Although he was not being pursued by law enforcement, this individual climbed up to the roof of a green house and fell 30 feet," DHS said. "CBP immediately called a medivac to the scene to get him care as quickly as possible."

Protesters clash with federal immigration agents

Relatives and advocates headed to the farm about 50 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles to try to find out what was going on, and began protesting outside.

Federal authorities formed a line blocking the road leading through farm fields to the company's greenhouses. Protesters were seen shouting at agents wearing camouflage gear, helmets and gas masks. The billowing smoke drove protesters to retreat. It wasn't clear why authorities threw the canisters or if they released chemicals such as tear gas.

Ventura County fire authorities responding to a 911 call of people having trouble breathing said three people were taken to nearby hospitals.

At the farm, agents arrested workers and removed them by bus. Others, including U.S. citizens, were detained at the site for hours while agents investigated.

Several workers hid throughout the farm during the raid, emerging Friday morning. They included Jesus, whose niece, Jennifer Martinez, spoke to CBS News.

"They're just here working, living," Martinez told CBS News. "They're just here tearing families apart and terrorizing them."

Ruby Ginez told CBS News that several of her relatives worked at the farm.

"An aunt was taken," Ginez said. "A mom was taken. It could be a citizen, not a U.S. citizen, it doesn't matter."

Ginez disclosed that she herself was pulled over by ICE recently while taking her child to school and had to prove she was a U.S. citizen.

The incident came as federal immigration agents have ramped up arrests in Southern California at car washes, farms and Home Depot parking lots, stoking widespread fear among immigrant communities.