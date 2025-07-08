Watch CBS News
Politics

Mike Waltz's confirmation hearing to be ambassador to U.N. planned for next week, source says

By
Caitlin Yilek
Politics Reporter
Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.
Read Full Bio
Caitlin Yilek,
Nikole Killion
Nikole Killion
Congressional Correspondent
Nikole Killion is a CBS News congressional correspondent based in Washington D.C., who has covered some of the biggest stories on Capitol Hill since 2021. Killion has also served a key role in CBS News' election coverage during the 2024 and 2020 presidential races covering the Trump, Biden, and Harris campaigns.
Read Full Bio
Nikole Killion

/ CBS News

Duckworth on Waltz U.N. ambassador nod
Sen. Tammy Duckworth says Mike Waltz will have a "brutal hearing" for U.N. ambassador 08:20

Washington — President Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, is expected to appear before senators next week for his confirmation hearing, a source familiar with the schedule confirmed to CBS News.

Waltz left Congress to become Mr. Trump's national security adviser, a post he vacated in May after he came under scrutiny for his role in putting together a Signal chat in which a journalist was mistakenly included. In the chat, Trump's top national security officials discussed sensitive plans for a military strike on Houthi targets in Yemen. 

Axios first reported the hearing's timing. 

In nominating Waltz, Mr. Trump withdrew his first choice for the position, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, whom he asked to remain in Congress, where she could help advance his legislative agenda amid a tight GOP majority. 

Waltz is likely to face combative questioning from Democrats on the the Senate Foreign Relations Committee over the Signal controversy. The hearing also follows Mr. Trump's recent decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois said in May that she expected the confirmation hearing to be "brutal" for Waltz. 

"He's not qualified for the job, just by nature of the fact that he participated in this Signal chain," Duckworth, a member of the committee, said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." 

Waltz did not require Senate confirmation to serve as Mr. Trump's national security adviser. 

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.