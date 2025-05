Sen. Tammy Duckworth says Mike Waltz will have a "brutal hearing" for U.N. ambassador Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who is on the Senate Armed Forces Committee, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that Mike Waltz, who resigned as national security adviser last week but has been tapped by President Trump to be U.N. ambassador, will have a "brutal" Senate confirmation hearing.