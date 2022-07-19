Mega Millions jackpot rises to $555 million, fifth largest in lottery's history

The Mega Millions jackpot has now reached $555 million. If won during Tuesday night's drawing, it would be the fifth largest jackpot ever.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EDT. If there is a winner, they would be able to choose to receive annual payments over 30 years, or as a lump sum of $316.9 million in cash, Mega Millions said in a statement.

The jackpot is heating up. Play #MegaMillions today for your chance at the mind-melting $555 million grand prize.

In 2022 alone there have been three big jackpot wins, including a $426 million win in California on Jan. 28, a $128 million win in New York on March 8, and a $110 million win in Minnesota on April 12, Mega Millions said.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever was a staggering $1.537 billion, won by a lucky South Carolina resident in 2018.

Jennifer Anderson, deputy director of the Colorado Lottery, told CBS News that national lotteries like Mega Millions help individual states bring in revenue for outdoor recreation, open spaces, and, in most cases, schools.

"In many states, the most common is education, either in the form of scholarships and infrastructure in schools," Anderson said. "In Colorado we have returned over $3.8 billion for outdoor open spaces, recreation. We just bought two new state parks, and that's important because Colorado population continues to grow and it is outpacing the amount of open spaces we have for people recreating."