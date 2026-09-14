Mitch McConnell returns to Capitol Hill after monthslong absence

Washington — GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky returned to Capitol Hill on Monday for the first time in three months, ending a prolonged absence that sparked widespread speculation about his health.

McConnell entered the Senate chamber in a wheelchair and cast a vote on a judicial nomination.

"Today, I'll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I'm really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues," McConnell said in a statement ahead of his return.

In brief comments to reporters before he voted, McConnell said: "Time to get back to work, finish the job for this Congress."

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky arrives for a vote at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 14, 2026. Finn Gomez / Getty Images

McConnell, 84, last voted on June 11. Three days later, his office announced he had been hospitalized, on the same day that emergency medical personnel went to his home to respond to an unconscious person, according to a public EMS dispatch call that did not mention the former Senate majority leader by name.

In the following days, McConnell's office said the Kentucky Republican was "fully engaged" with his staff, and a handful of top Republicans said they had spoken to him by phone. But with few details shared about his condition, speculation ran rampant.

After Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear formally sought an update on McConnell's health in July, McConnell put out his first statement since the hospitalization, which he said resulted from a fall, while noting that he had moved to a rehabilitation center. On Aug. 6, McConnell said he was discharged from the rehab center to continue his recovery at home, nearly two months after being hospitalized.

The prolonged absence comes after McConnell, a childhood polio survivor, has faced a number of health scares in recent years. In 2023, he was hospitalized with a concussion after a fall. Later that year, he appeared to freeze up while speaking to reporters on two separate occasions. He suffered minor injuries after another fall in 2024. And in February, his office said he spent more than a week in the hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

"My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven't made it any easier," McConnell said. "I'm still not quite back to 100%, but I've assured Leader Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me."

McConnell is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, helming the Senate GOP conference from 2007 until he stepped down from the post after the 2024 elections. He's set to retire early next year, opting not to seek reelection to another six-year term.