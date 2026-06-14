Mitch McConnell admitted to the hospital and "receiving excellent care," spokesperson says

Sen. Mitch McConnell was admitted to a hospital Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Republican confirmed to CBS News.

"He is receiving excellent care," spokesperson Dave Popp said in a statement Sunday. No details were provided on why the Kentucky senator was admitted or which hospital.

McConnell voted last week, including the last vote series on Thursday, June 11.

He presided over a Senate Appropriations Defense subcommittee hearing on the Air Force Budget on Tuesday, June 9. The previous week, he was in the chamber for the all-day and all-night vote-a-rama that stretched from 11 am June 4 through 5 a.m. June 5.

McConnell, a childhood polio survivor, has faced several health scares in recent years. In a May 19 committee hearing, he was seen with a bandage around his hand. In February, Popp said McConnell spent more than a week in the hospital after he checked himself in for "flu-like symptoms."

In 2023, he was hospitalized with a concussion after a fall and later appeared to freeze in two separate instances. He suffered minor injuries in 2024 after another fall.

McConnell, who served as Senate GOP leader from 2007 until 2025. He announced last year that he would not run for reelection in 2026 after more than 40 years in the Senate.