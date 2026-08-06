Mitch McConnell says he's been discharged from rehab, nearly 2 months after hospitalization

Washington — Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said Thursday that he has been discharged from a rehabilitation center, nearly two months after he was hospitalized.

"Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home," he said in a statement.

The statement did not say when McConnell is expected to return to Capitol Hill.

"On the advice of my doctors, I'll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I'll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business," he said.

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14.

McConnell and his staff said little about his health for nearly a month after he was admitted to the hospital, sparking speculation about his condition. In a statement on July 12, McConnell said a fall led to his hospitalization and he had been moved to a rehab center.

"My doctors have confirmed that I didn't break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I've also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia," he said at the time.

A statement from the Office of the Attending Physician added that McConnell sustained "minor injuries," but the senator "had no fractures, cardiac abnormalities, stroke, tumor, or hemorrhage."

Another statement from the attending physician's office on July 27 said McConnell was maintaining a "strenuous course" of physical therapy to reduce his risk of falls.

"His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility," the statement said.