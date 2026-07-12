Mitch McConnell says he was "briefly unconscious," had pneumonia in latest health update

Sen. Mitch McConnell released a statement on his health on Sunday along with a photo of himself and his wife, Elaine Chao, after questions swirled about his condition, saying he was "briefly unconscious" and he had been dealing with a "mild case of pneumonia."

"My doctors have confirmed that I didn't break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages," McConnell said. "But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I've also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia."

The 84-year-old Kentucky Republican has been hospitalized since June 14, his office said. On the same day, emergency medical personnel responded to an unconscious person at McConnell's home, according to a public EMS dispatch call reviewed by CBS News last week.

McConnell said Sunday his doctors are trying to figure out what caused the incident, adding he's doing everything they ask to speed up his recovery.

"In fact, with signs of continued progress, I've been able to move from hospital care to a rehabilitation center where I'll keep regaining my strength," he said.