Mitch McConnell still hospitalized after EMS responded to his home for "unconscious" person last month

Washington — Sen. Mitch McConnell remains in the hospital and "continues to improve," a spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican said in a statement Thursday, just over two weeks after he was initially hospitalized.

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14. On the same day, emergency medical personnel went to his home to respond to an unconscious person, according to a public EMS dispatch call reviewed by CBS News this week.

During the call, a dispatcher called in a "cardiac arrest" and a medic said there was "CPR in progress" at McConnell's address. The dispatcher also said somebody was "unconscious." The senator's name is not mentioned during the EMS call, and CBS News has not confirmed the identity of the unconscious person.

McConnell's team has not confirmed that the dispatch call was about the senator or provided more information about why he was admitted to the hospital.

"Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital," the spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. "The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."

McConnell, a childhood polio survivor, has faced several health scares in recent years. In a May 19 committee hearing, the 84-year-old was seen with a bandage around his hand. In February, McConnell spent more than a week in the hospital after he checked himself in for "flu-like symptoms."

In 2023, he was hospitalized with a concussion after a fall and later appeared to freeze in two separate instances. He suffered minor injuries in 2024 after another fall.