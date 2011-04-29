McCain, Bentley to Face the Nation this Sunday

This Sunday's guests on Face the Nation are Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, Senator John McCain, Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson and Georgetown University's Michael Eric Dyson.

The devastating tornadoes that ripped through the southern United States may be the worst natural disaster since Hurricane Katrina struck the gulf coast in 2005. More than 300 are feared dead with most of those, nearly 200, in Alabama.

How the state can recover from such devastation will be among the topics discussed as Alabama Governor Robert Bentley joins Bob Schieffer on Sunday. Bentley called the aftermath of the storms "a major, major disaster" and said the path of the storm through Alabama is "devastating."

As the hard hit states begin to recover at home, there's increasing devastation coming from a world hot-spot. More than 300 people have been killed recently in Syria, peaceful protestors shot by government forces. What should the U.S. do about Syria will be among the topics discussed when Senator John McCain (R-AZ) joins Bob.

"The escalating crackdown by Bashar al Assad's regime against the Syrian people has reached a decisive point," said McCain, along with Senators Graham and Lieberman in a statement.

The senators called on the White House to take action against the Syrian regime. "We urge President Obama to state unequivocally - as he did in the case of Qaddafi and Mubarak - that it is time for Assad to go. The president should take tangible diplomatic and economic measures to isolate and pressure the Assad regime, including through targeted sanctions against Assad himself and other regime officials who are responsible for gross human rights abuses.... it is time for the United States, together with our allies in Europe and around the world, to align ourselves unequivocally with the Syrian people in their peaceful demand for a democratic government," they wrote.

Four years ago at this time, McCain was fully into his run for the presidency. This year's Republican field is taking shape slowly, but one potential candidate is getting a lot of attention. Real estate mogul Donald Trump has been making waves recently calling on President Obama to release his birth certificate. The White House did just that this week, but has the "birther" controversy been quieted?

Trump now demands that the White House release President Obama's school records to show he was a good enough student to get into Harvard Law School.

Politics, "birthers" and race will be among the issues discussed as Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson and Washington Post columnist and former Speechwriter for President George W. Bush, Michael Gerson join Bob in the studio.

The latest from the devastating storms in Alabama, the latest on the U.S. role in Syria, and the controversy over the president's birth certificate this Sunday as Governor Bentley, Senator McCain and experts Gerson and Dyson Face the Nation.