Live: White House briefing January 11, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Thursday, January 11, 2018
- Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- FISA: President Trump took to Twitter to criticize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), saying that the act was used "to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign," but later reversed his thought in a separate tweet that says it's used for "foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land. We need it!" Thursday afternoon, the House voted to reauthorize the surveillance tool. The Senate has not yet scheduled its vote;
- Mueller investigation: Mr. Trump would not promise to speak with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, although the president has previously said he's "100 percent" willing to. He told reporters during a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg Wednesday in the White House "we'll see what happens" with his response to the investigation;
- Immigration debate: Following a bipartisan meeting of lawmakers at the White House Tuesday, both Congress and the White House are gearing up to take on immigration reform. As congressional Republicans and the Trump administration push for stricter immigration policies, Democrats set their eyes on protecting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients;
- White House personal device ban: The White House's West Wing cellphone ban goes into effect Jan. 16. The ban covers "all portable electronic devices not issued by the White House" and goes into effect from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.