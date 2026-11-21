A federal court on Friday suspended the U.S. Army's plans to detonate several tons of unstable explosives at a munitions plant in Iowa after community outcry about the risk of toxic lead particles spreading in a dust plume across parts of Iowa and Illinois.

An emergency motion was granted by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to pause the demolition of lead azide after environmental groups filed a lawsuit.

Two controlled explosions were originally scheduled for Friday at noon in Middletown, Iowa — a rural community of 360 people located about four hours from Chicago. The Army then delayed it until Monday before the court stepped in.

The military had released a statement saying it was working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure the controlled explosion would be conducted in the safest manner possible.

"Officials have been meticulously planning for this event since March, and all agencies involved are prepared to take the most extreme mitigation measures available to ensure there is no risk to the public and any disruptions are minimized," the statement said.

But why exactly does the Army need to detonate the chemicals and what are the risks to the public?

Why does the Army need to detonate lead azide in Iowa?

In March of this year, the Army said it discovered that 68 drums of lead azide at the site had started "recrystallization." The lead was stored in bunkers at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, a munitions plant built in 1941, which produces quality medium- and large-caliber munitions.

Lead azide is a highly sensitive primary initiating explosive. Due to its extreme sensitivity, even minor external triggers, such as sparks, open flames, friction or pinpricks, can detonate it.

The recrystallization of lead azide can have a high risk of spontaneous explosion, which the EPA said creates a highly unstable and dangerous situation.

Additionally, cold weather would further destabilize the explosive materials. Justine Barati, a public affairs specialist at Army Sustainment Command, told CBS News Chicago that the risk of accidental detonation increases in cold weather.

Military officials said it's not safe to relocate the explosive materials.

The Army said it modeled four different ways to try to neutralize the chemicals, and concluded that a controlled detonation was the best method available.

"It was determined that a controlled detonation was the option that posed the lowest risk to the public in the immediate and surrounding area," Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said in a statement.

Army officials said they connected with stakeholders and the public in Middletown and the surrounding area about the approved plan. Critics, however, contend they weren't made aware of the plan to detonate the lead azide until just days before the scheduled controlled explosion.

Local politicians said the decisions were made at the federal level, and poor communication contributed to the outcry and confusion from residents concerned about toxic chemicals.

"The safety of Iowans now and in the future should be the government's top concern. An unacceptable lack of communication and clarity has made Iowans understandably concerned and angry about this situation," Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand said.

What are the risks to residents?

One of the main concerns is that lead particles would be scattered in the dust plume created by the explosion. Lead in any amount is dangerous for humans, and in particular for young children.

"Lead is a really challenging contaminant," said David Cwiertny, a professor at the University of Iowa and director of its Environmental Policy Research Program.

He said there are essentially two ways the lead could be released: moving freely in the air and collecting on the ground.

"We do expect that air to dissipate fairly quickly as it moves with the wind," Cwiertny said.

Lead can enter the body through contaminated food, water or through dust or fumes, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, leading to health issues for adults and children. It can impede growth, contribute to learning disorders and damage the brain and nervous system. Children under age 6 are most susceptible to lead poisoning, the CDC says, as their bodies and brains are still developing.

Residents were told to evacuate the immediate area ahead of the planned explosion. But some are worried that afterward, lead would contaminate the environment and infiltrate their groundwater, rendering their communities unsafe.

Middletown resident Sean Byers, whose house is across from the munition plant, pointed down the street and said, "There's a playground back over there where kids in the community play all the time."

Byers, who has three young children, said he's worried about contamination.

"It's going to linger probably for decades," he said. "It's going to affect everyone."

Are there any steps to reduce the risk?

The Army said it planned to take a number of steps to reduce the risk in a controlled detonation.

The lead azide drums would be detonated inside earth-covered magazines made of concrete, and surrounded with Hesco barriers full of sand, which are approximately two stories high. Before and during the detonation, explosive experts would saturate the soil above with water. Water misters would also be spraying, the Army said.

Residents would be asked to vacate the area at that time, as the controlled detonation "will cause temporary noise, ground vibrations, and a dust plume that will contain some lead," the Army said in a statement.

Byers said he found out about the planned explosion through his neighbor a few days before the planned explosions — not from the U.S. Army. He said he plans to evacuate with his family to Branson, Missouri, where they'd stay for three or four days.

He said the Army told them it would be safe to return to their homes after six hours, but he "highly doubts" that.

Notices were sent out by the Army saying residents' windows could potentially break, and if they do, they'd be replaced by the ammunition plant.

Byers said he got the notice, but says, "The damage at that point has already been done, because it's going to let all that lead enter the house. And the question is, are they going to come in and decontaminate that? Are they going to, you know, are they going to do that? Probably not."

The Army said that due to its mitigation efforts, while there will be some lead particles in the air after the detonation, the levels will be well below the level at which the EPA requires protective actions.