The U.S. Army's plan to detonate five tons of unstable explosives containing lead azide at a munitions plant in Iowa has been put on indefinite hold by a federal court Friday.

The U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency motion to pause the demolition after environmental groups filed a lawsuit Thursday.

The Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club Iowa Chapter challenged the validity of the emergency permit granted by the Environmental Protection Agency that allowed the detonation to happen. They argued the residents in Iowa had extremely short notice to prepare and take safety precautions, and that the evidence the EPA used to determine this was the best course of action for safety and health had not been made public and therefore could not be evaluated.

The court issued a single-sentence order granting an administrative stay of the EPA's permit "until the emergency motion for stay is ruled upon by this court."

The detonation was originally scheduled for noon CT on Friday, then was initially delayed until Monday. Since the stay does not set a date, this delay is indefinite until the entire case is heard and ruled upon.

The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, a small community of 360 people four hours west of Chicago, has been housing 68 barrels of lead azide, a highly sensitive explosive used in munitions since World War I, a total of about 5 tons of material.

The barrels had been stored at the plant for more than 20 years in earthen-covered containers, sitting in a bath of ethanol and water to keep the material stable, said Justine Barati, a public affairs specialist at Army Sustainment Command. A routine check earlier this year found that some of the water had evaporated, Barati said.

According to the EPA, the lead azide had deteriorated during storage, allowing it to recrystallize and become increasingly sensitive to friction and shock. With that volatility came the risk that they could explode when being moved or during storage.

Toxic dust particle cloud could impact farms, homes, playgrounds

Acting Secretary of the U.S. Army Adam Telle said the military had determined the safest way to dispose of the lead azide would be through a "controlled detonation." That detonation would create a plume of dust containing toxic lead particles.

Preliminary maps based on Friday weather conditions showed a potential airborne plume stretching north across eastern Iowa, the Mississippi River and possibly into far northwestern Illinois. Thousands of people live along the plume's original projected track, and there are also sources of groundwater, river water and farms in the area. Because the toxic dust particles are expected to settle on surfaces, there are concerns about possible lead contamination on agricultural land, residential properties, playground equipment and other outdoor surfaces.

Residents in Middletown were asked to temporarily evacuate their homes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday under the original detonation plan. The Army also warned residents of possible damage to nearby buildings, including shattered windows.

Lawmakers asked Army to delay detonation

A bipartisan group of elected officials from Illinois and Iowa sent a letter to the Pentagon and EPA, asking them to delay the detonation and find safer alternatives.

"While we understand the urgent need to address these volatile materials, their detonation has the potential to spread lead contamination in and around the region. We call on you to consider delaying this detonation until there is an opportunity to explore safer alternatives," they wrote to Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle and U.S. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. "Iowa and Illinois residents understandably are concerned about the potential health impacts of the scheduled detonation."

The elected officials who signed the letter include: