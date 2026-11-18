A plume of dust containing toxic lead particles is expected to spread across portions of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois Friday, potentially settling on farmland, playgrounds and other surfaces, following a planned U.S. Army detonation of unstable explosives.

The detonation is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT Friday, November 20, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, a small community of 360 people four hours west of Chicago near the Mississippi River.

The Army plans two controlled detonations involving 68 barrels of lead azide, a highly sensitive explosive used in military ammunition since World War I. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the material has deteriorated during storage, allowing lead azide to recrystallize and become increasingly sensitive to friction and shock.

The Army says moving or transporting the material now poses an unacceptable risk of accidentally detonating it, potentially even killing the explosives technicians handling it. After evaluating alternative disposal methods, military officials determined that detonating the explosives in place was the safest available option. The Army describes such operations near populated communities as highly uncommon, it told CBS News Chicago.

Residents urged to evacuate as explosions could shatter windows

The planned detonations are powerful enough that the Army is warning of possible damage to nearby buildings, including shattered windows. Residents in Middletown's City Park neighborhood are being asked to temporarily evacuate their homes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

In its November 15 public advisory, the Army says residents should expect loud explosions, ground vibrations and a visible dust plume. Temporary accommodations will be available at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Middletown.

Toxic lead dust could travel miles downwind

Following the initial blast, airborne toxic dust becomes the main concern. According to the Army's published plume forecasts and public safety advisory, the explosions are expected to release particles containing lead into the atmosphere.

The preliminary maps show a potential airborne plume stretching northward across eastern Iowa, the Mississippi River, and potentially into far northwest Illinois. In addition to airborne dust, toxic dust particles are expected to settle on surfaces. That raises concerns about possible lead contamination on agricultural land, residential properties, playground equipment and other outdoor surfaces.

A plume of dust containing toxic lead particles is expected to spread across portions of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois Friday, potentially settling on farmland, playgrounds and other surfaces. National Weather Service

Actual exposure levels and the extent of any contamination will depend on the amount of lead released, atmospheric conditions and how much material settles out of the plume.

Lead is a toxic heavy metal that does not degrade naturally over time. Once deposited, it can persist in soil for decades and may be transported through erosion or runoff into waterways.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that no safe blood lead level has been identified in children. Even relatively low levels of lead in the blood have been linked to learning difficulties, developmental delays and behavioral problems. Lead exposure is also especially dangerous to pregnant women.

The Army's forecasts do not establish that harmful exposure will occur at every location within the projected plume. Environmental sampling will be needed to determine where lead was deposited and at what concentrations.

Weather conditions will determine where the plume travels

Wind direction, speed and vertical motion in the atmosphere will play critical roles in determining the plume's eventual path.

Current forecast guidance suggests gusty southerly winds of 20-30 miles per hour Friday will carry the plume northward through eastern Iowa, keeping it well west of the Chicago metropolitan area. Communities closer to the Mississippi River and the Illinois border could be more relevant to potential downwind exposure. The exact path remains subject to change as the detonation approaches.

Under the EPA's emergency permit, the operation cannot proceed if certain unfavorable weather conditions are forecast, including surface winds below 1 mph or above 15 mph, strong winds aloft, thunderstorms, precipitation or temperature inversions. There is no word yet on whether Friday's gusty winds could cancel the detonation.

The Army is required to update its plume forecasts 48 hours before detonation, again six hours before the operation, and hourly thereafter until the detonations are completed.

Army promises environmental monitoring and cleanup

The Army says it is taking several steps to limit the amount of lead-containing dust released during the explosions, including earthworks, soil wetting and air monitoring. EPA's permit also requires environmental monitoring at the installation and off-site locations, along with post-detonation sampling and cleanup measures.

Specifically, the permit requires soil and surface-wipe sampling to begin within 24 hours in accessible public and consenting private areas where modeled lead-dust deposition meets a specified threshold. The Army must also submit environmental findings and proposed remediation plans to EPA.

For residents potentially affected by dust deposition, the Army recommends wet-cleaning surfaces that people frequently touch, including outdoor toys, playground equipment, patio furniture and windowsills. However, questions remain about the extent of contamination that could occur beyond the ammunition plant, the effectiveness of cleanup efforts and how residents will know whether their properties are safe.

EPA issues emergency permit for detonation

On November 13, the EPA issued an emergency permit allowing the Army to detonate the lead azide at a location not authorized for the activity under the facility's existing hazardous-waste permit. In its November 16 public notice, EPA said the emergency authorization was necessary to address an imminent threat to public safety posed by the unstable explosives.

The detonation is being regulated under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, or RCRA, which governs the treatment, storage and disposal of hazardous waste. However, federal emergency-permitting provisions allow greater flexibility than ordinary permitting procedures. Under 40 CFR § 270.61, applicable environmental requirements must be incorporated into emergency permits to the extent possible and consistent with the emergency situation.

The emergency permit issued for Middletown includes specific environmental safeguards and incorporates applicable federal hazardous-waste regulations. It remains unclear whether EPA modified or omitted any requirements that would ordinarily apply to this operation because of its emergency designation.

The distinction matters because EPA's authorization reflects a decision that the explosives require emergency treatment, but does not mean the detonation will produce no environmental contamination.

CBS News Chicago has sought additional information about the expected lead exposure levels, EPA's environmental risk assessment and the standards that would trigger cleanup of affected properties.

The Illinois Department of Public Health referred CBS News Chicago's questions about potential health impacts back to the EPA.

Community concerns grow ahead of Friday

Some residents and environmental advocates are questioning whether the planned detonation has received sufficient independent scrutiny. A public protest is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon from 3-7 p.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Middletown. Organizers have called for greater transparency, independent environmental review and assurances that any contamination resulting from the explosions will be properly addressed.

The Army previously held a public open house on October 15, where military officials discussed the safety operation and answered residents' questions.

In the meantime, residents across potentially affected communities are being urged to follow the Army's updated plume forecasts and public safety instructions.

The Army recommends that those within the projected exposure area consider avoiding outdoor activities, remaining indoors with windows closed and setting ventilation systems to recirculate air until officials announce that the exposure period has ended.

The latest official plume forecasts, public advisories and safety instructions are available on the U.S. Army's Iowa Army Ammunition Plant information page.

Residents can sign up for toxic plume forecast updates from the US Army by sending an email request with the subject line "IAAAP Environmental Updates" to usarmy.ria.asc.list.pa@army.mil.