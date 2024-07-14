King Charles to visit Australia and Samoa in first international royal trip since cancer diagnosis

King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to Australia and Samoa in October for a meeting with the Commonwealth heads of government, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday. The trip will mark the king's first international royal trip since disclosing his cancer diagnosis in February.

According to Buckingham Palace, the two royals will visit Australia at the invitation of the country's government and the trip will feature engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales. They will then visit Samoa to celebrate the "strong bilateral relationship between the Pacific Island nation and the U.K."

Additional details about the royals' itinerary during the trip will be announced in due course, the palace said.

Charles, 75, took a break from public duties for nearly three months after he was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer while he was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

In April, he was given the green light to resume public duties, and doctors said they were "very encouraged" by his progress.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave as they formally bid farewell to Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on the final day of their state visit to Britain at Buckingham Palace, London, June 27, 2024. Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP

His first engagement was meeting staff and patients at a London cancer treatment center. In June, he attended commemoration events in northern France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. During the Trooping the Color parade, a week later, Charles participated from a carriage rather than on horseback, as he had done in previous years.

The king's daughter-in-law, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. She has made just two public appearances — at the Trooping the Color parade and the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday — since disclosing she was undergoing treatment.