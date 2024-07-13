Princess Kate to attend Wimbledon men's final, will miss women's final in rare public appearance

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, will make a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis to attend the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, Kensington Palace confirmed.

Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic. She will hand out the winner's trophy.

However, the 42-year-old royal will not attend Saturday's women's final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova. Wimbledon organizers said the winner's trophy will instead be handed out by Deborah Jevans, the chair of the All England Club.

Kate has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016, with ceremonial duties that include handing out the winner's trophy after each men's and women's singles final.

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales looks on after Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Alberto Pezzali / AP

But she has only made one public appearance since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer, which was to attend the birthday parade for King Charles III last month.

Kate released a statement before that event saying she was "making good progress" but still had "good days and bad days" as she continued her treatment.

She said she had "been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

Prince William has also been a regular at Wimbledon finals but will not be at Sunday's match. He will instead attend the soccer final between England and Spain at the European Championship in Germany. William is the president of the English Football Association.

Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles III, visited Wimbledon on Wednesday.